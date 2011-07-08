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Poster of Somewhere Tonight
6.5
Somewhere Tonight - Subtitled trailer
Kinoafisha Films Somewhere Tonight
6.5

Somewhere Tonight

, 2011
Somewhere Tonight
USA, Netherlands / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Somewhere Tonight
6.5
Somewhere Tonight - Subtitled trailer
Somewhere Tonight  Subtitled trailer

Synopsis

A pair of lonely lovers meet while chatting on a phone sex line.

Cast

John Turturro
John Turturro
Leroy
Max Casella
Max Casella
Fred
Elizabeth Marvel
Elizabeth Marvel
Martha
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen
Mrs. Pecorino
Katherine Borowitz
Patti
Sheryl Crow
Stelianie Tekmitchov
Chat Line Operator
Cheryl Crow
The Sparrow
Kathleen Mangan
Street Kid - Girl
Ellana Bershadscky
Erin Elizabeth
Jonah Markle
Street Kid - Boy#2
Kevin Mangan
Street Kid - Boy#1
Director Michael Di Jiacomo
Writer Michael Di Jiacomo
Composer Giulio Carmassi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 8 July 2011
Release date
26 April 2012 Russia Кино без границ
26 April 2012 Belarus
8 July 2011 Czechia
26 April 2012 Kazakhstan
26 April 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $8,139
Production Column Film, Ironworks Productions, Mollywood
Also known as
Somewhere Tonight, 1-900, Algures Hoje à Noite, Gdziekolwiek dzisiaj, Linjoilla, Nekde dnes vecer, Szűzvonalban, Κάπου απόψε, Szűz vonalban, Kapou apopse

Film rating

6.5
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5.9 IMDb
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Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Somewhere Tonight - Subtitled trailer
Somewhere Tonight Subtitled trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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