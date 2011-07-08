Cast
Stelianie Tekmitchov
Chat Line Operator
Kathleen Mangan
Street Kid - Girl
Ellana Bershadscky
Erin Elizabeth
Jonah Markle
Street Kid - Boy#2
Kevin Mangan
Street Kid - Boy#1
Cast and Crew
Director
Michael Di Jiacomo
Writer
Michael Di Jiacomo
Composer
Giulio Carmassi
Film details
Country
USA / Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
8 July 2011
Release date
|26 April 2012
|Russia
| Кино без границ
|
|26 April 2012
|Belarus
|
|
|8 July 2011
|Czechia
|
|
|26 April 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|26 April 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$8,139
Production
Column Film, Ironworks Productions, Mollywood
Also known as
Somewhere Tonight, 1-900, Algures Hoje à Noite, Gdziekolwiek dzisiaj, Linjoilla, Nekde dnes vecer, Szűzvonalban, Κάπου απόψε, Szűz vonalban, Kapou apopse