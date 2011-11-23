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Poster of Nova Zembla
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Nova Zembla
5.8

Nova Zembla

, 2011
Nova Zembla
Netherlands / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Nova Zembla
5.8

Synopsis

A Dutch exploration team sets sail to find the North East passage to the Indies. The weather had other ideas for them.

Cast

Robert de Hoog
Gerrit de Veer
Jan Decleir
Petrus Plancius
Derek de Lint
Willem Barentsz
Doutzen Kroes
Victor Reinier
Jacob van Heemskerck
Semmy Schilt
Claes
Jochum van der Woude
Teun Kuilboer
Pieter Vos
Juda Goslinga
Laurens
Herman Egbers
Harmen
Bas Keijzer
Kok
Mads Wittermans
Chirurgijn
Director Reinout Oerlemans
Writer Hugo Heinen, Gerrit de Veer, Reinout Oerlemans
Composer Melcher Meirmans, Merlijn Snitker, Chrisnanne Wiegel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 23 November 2011
Release date
23 November 2011 Belgium
24 November 2011 Netherlands 12
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,987,361
Production Eyeworks Film & TV Drama, Investment Fund Nova Zembla, Inspire Pictures
Also known as
Nova Zembla, Conquest, Hódítás, Hòn Đảo Nova Zembla, Nova Zembla - Unbekanntes Land, Nova Zembla 3D, Novaja Zemlja, Nowa Ziemia, O Senhor dos Mares, Нова Земля, Новая земля, エンド・オブ・ザ・オーシャン　北極海と勇者の冒険, 探險先驅：衝出暴風, 航行者日記

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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