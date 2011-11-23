ProductionEyeworks Film & TV Drama, Investment Fund Nova Zembla, Inspire Pictures
Also known as
Nova Zembla, Conquest, Hódítás, Hòn Đảo Nova Zembla, Nova Zembla - Unbekanntes Land, Nova Zembla 3D, Novaja Zemlja, Nowa Ziemia, O Senhor dos Mares, Нова Земля, Новая земля, エンド・オブ・ザ・オーシャン 北極海と勇者の冒険, 探險先驅：衝出暴風, 航行者日記
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.