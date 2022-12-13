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7.8
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Okthanksbye
7.8
Okthanksbye
, 2022
Okedoeibedankt
Netherlands / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
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7.8
Synopsis
An adventurous coming-of-age drama about two young deaf girls who go on an unforgettable road trip together where they not only get to know each other better, but also themselves.
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Cast
Mae van de Loo
Jamie
Douae Zine El Abidine
Imane
Josephine Koning
Zus Jamie
Arjan Bouwmeester
Vader Jamie
Bente Jonker
Moeder Jamie
Petra Karlas
Oma
Cas Wolters
Begeleider Bas
Giani Sohilait
Joeri
Casper Wubbolts
Philip
Nicole Wasmoeth
Conrector
Director
Nicole van Kilsdonk
Writer
Lilian Sijbesma
,
Nicole van Kilsdonk
Composer
Wilko Sterke
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
13 December 2022
Release date
29 December 2023
Poland
27 September 2024
Spain
Budget
€840,000
Production
Labyrint Film
Also known as
Okedoeibedankt, Okaydanketschüss, Okgraciasyadiós, Okthanksbye, Wszystkie dźwięki ciszy
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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