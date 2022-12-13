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Poster of Okthanksbye
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Okthanksbye
7.8

Okthanksbye

, 2022
Okedoeibedankt
Netherlands / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Okthanksbye
7.8

Synopsis

An adventurous coming-of-age drama about two young deaf girls who go on an unforgettable road trip together where they not only get to know each other better, but also themselves.

Cast

Mae van de Loo
Jamie
Douae Zine El Abidine
Imane
Josephine Koning
Zus Jamie
Arjan Bouwmeester
Vader Jamie
Bente Jonker
Moeder Jamie
Petra Karlas
Oma
Cas Wolters
Begeleider Bas
Giani Sohilait
Joeri
Casper Wubbolts
Philip
Nicole Wasmoeth
Conrector
Director Nicole van Kilsdonk
Writer Lilian Sijbesma, Nicole van Kilsdonk
Composer Wilko Sterke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 December 2022
Release date
29 December 2023 Poland
27 September 2024 Spain
Budget €840,000
Production Labyrint Film
Also known as
Okedoeibedankt, Okaydanketschüss, Okgraciasyadiós, Okthanksbye, Wszystkie dźwięki ciszy

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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