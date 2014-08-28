Menu
Poster of The Look of Silence
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.2
The Look of Silence

The Look of Silence

The Look of Silence 18+
Country Denmark / Indonesia / Finland / Norway / Great Britain / Israel / France / USA / Germany / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 12 June 2015
World premiere 28 August 2014
Release date
28 August 2014 Russia 16+
17 April 2015 Argentina
10 June 2015 Australia
10 March 2015 Bulgaria
9 September 2014 Canada
17 April 2015 China
13 November 2014 Denmark
4 September 2015 Estonia
23 September 2014 Finland
17 October 2014 France
7 February 2015 Germany
4 June 2015 Great Britain
28 April 2017 Greece
23 March 2015 Hong Kong
9 April 2015 Hungary
7 May 2015 Israel
28 August 2014 Kazakhstan
28 March 2015 Lithuania
28 February 2015 Luxembourg
29 January 2015 Mexico
30 September 2015 Netherlands
21 April 2015 North Macedonia
7 May 2015 Poland
10 June 2015 Portugal
21 April 2015 Romania
18 November 2014 Slovenia
3 September 2015 South Korea
9 July 2015 Spain
26 January 2015 Sweden
27 September 2014 Switzerland
25 January 2015 Turkey
29 October 2014 UAE
17 July 2015 USA
28 August 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $157,857
Production Anonymous, Britdoc Foundation, Final Cut for Real
Also known as
The Look of Silence, A csend képe, Cum arata tacerea, Im Angesicht der Stille, Indonesias tause fortid, La mirada del silencio, Le regard du silence, O Olhar do Silêncio, O Peso do Silêncio, Pogled tisine, Pogled tišine, Scena ciszy, Senyap, Sessizliğin Bakışı, Tylos žvilgsnis, Vaikuse nägu, Η όψη της σιωπής, Взгляд тишины, ルック・オブ・サイレンス, 沉默一瞬, 沉默之像, 沉默之眼
Director
Joshua Oppenheimer
Cast
Joshua Oppenheimer
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.3
Rate 13 votes
8.2 IMDb
Quotes
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Tell me about that madness.
Himself, former leader the village death squad Some killed so many people who have gone mad. A man climbed a palm tree, every morning, to call for prayer. Killed too many people. There is only one way to avoid it. Drink the blood or go crazy. But if you drink blood, you can do anything.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun [Testing the eyeglasses] What do you think...
Himself, former leader the village death squad Salty and sweet. The human blood.
Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Pardon?
Himself, former leader the village death squad Human blood is salty and sweet. I know from experience.
