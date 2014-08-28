Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Tell me about that madness.

Himself, former leader the village death squad Some killed so many people who have gone mad. A man climbed a palm tree, every morning, to call for prayer. Killed too many people. There is only one way to avoid it. Drink the blood or go crazy. But if you drink blood, you can do anything.

Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun [Testing the eyeglasses] What do you think...

Himself, former leader the village death squad Salty and sweet. The human blood.

Himself, brother of murdered Ramli Rukun Pardon?