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6.2
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Engel
6.2
Engel
, 2020
Engel
Netherlands / Family, Fantasy / 18+
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6.2
Engel
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Angel is a shy, clumsy girl who can't say no to anything. When she finds a beautiful special watch, which can make all her wishes come true, she suddenly is incredibly popular but will her new life truly make her happy?
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Cast
Liz Vergeer
Engel
Mila van Groeningen
Keesje
Luca Orlando
Willem
Barry Atsma
Father Engel
Kees Hulst
Meneer Reiziger
Isa Hoes
Mother Engel
Ali Ben Horsting
Johan
Pim Muda
Uncle Tobias
Gürkan Küçüksentürk
Meester Mimoun
Stijn Fransen
Reporter
Director
Dennis Bots
Writer
Ellen Barendregt
Composer
Matthijs Kieboom
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
13 March 2021
World premiere
5 August 2020
Release date
17 August 2023
Russia
КИНОА
5 August 2020
Netherlands
Budget
€1,300
Worldwide Gross
$760,609
Production
Incredible Film, Phanta Basta!
Also known as
Engel, Angel, Angèle et la montre magique, El reloj encantado, Engel - Wenn Wünsche wahr werden, Engela, O Relógio Encantado, Stebuklingas Engel laikrodis, Тайна волшебных часов
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Engel
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