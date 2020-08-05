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Poster of Engel
6.2
Engel - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Engel
6.2

Engel

, 2020
Engel
Netherlands / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Engel
6.2
Engel - Dubbed trailer
Engel  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Angel is a shy, clumsy girl who can't say no to anything. When she finds a beautiful special watch, which can make all her wishes come true, she suddenly is incredibly popular but will her new life truly make her happy?

Cast

Liz Vergeer
Liz Vergeer
Engel
Mila van Groeningen
Mila van Groeningen
Keesje
Luca Orlando
Luca Orlando
Willem
Barry Atsma
Barry Atsma
Father Engel
Kees Hulst
Kees Hulst
Meneer Reiziger
Isa Hoes
Mother Engel
Ali Ben Horsting
Johan
Pim Muda
Uncle Tobias
Gürkan Küçüksentürk
Meester Mimoun
Stijn Fransen
Reporter
Director Dennis Bots
Writer Ellen Barendregt
Composer Matthijs Kieboom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 13 March 2021
World premiere 5 August 2020
Release date
17 August 2023 Russia КИНОА
5 August 2020 Netherlands
Budget €1,300
Worldwide Gross $760,609
Production Incredible Film, Phanta Basta!
Also known as
Engel, Angel, Angèle et la montre magique, El reloj encantado, Engel - Wenn Wünsche wahr werden, Engela, O Relógio Encantado, Stebuklingas Engel laikrodis, Тайна волшебных часов

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Engel - Dubbed trailer
Engel Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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