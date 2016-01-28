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Poster of History's Future
5.6
Kinoafisha Films History's Future
5.6

History's Future

, 2016
History's Future
Netherlands, Germany, Ireland / Drama / 18+
Poster of History's Future
5.6

Synopsis

Part fiction, part documentary, part essay on the contemporary world, HISTORY'S FUTURE is one man's odyssey through a Europe in turmoil - and through his own mind.

Cast

Mark O'Halloran
Mark O'Halloran
MP
Denis Lavant
Denis Lavant
Lottery Ticket Seller
Anne Consigny
Anne Consigny
Caroline
Christos Passalis
Yorgos
Manjinder Virk
Manjinder Virk
Phoebe
Rifka Lodeizen
Anna
Brian Gleeson
Brian Gleeson
Driver
Johanna ter Steege
Therapist
Selen Savas
Maryam
Jappe Claes
Doctor
Director Fiona Tan
Writer Fiona Tan, Jonathan Romney
Composer Leo Anemaet, Ray Harman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 28 January 2016
Production Family Affair Films, Rohfilm, Vico Films
Also known as
History's Future, Memoria viitorului

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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