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5.6
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History's Future
5.6
History's Future
, 2016
History's Future
Netherlands, Germany, Ireland / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.6
Synopsis
Part fiction, part documentary, part essay on the contemporary world, HISTORY'S FUTURE is one man's odyssey through a Europe in turmoil - and through his own mind.
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Cast
Mark O'Halloran
MP
Denis Lavant
Lottery Ticket Seller
Anne Consigny
Caroline
Christos Passalis
Yorgos
Manjinder Virk
Phoebe
Rifka Lodeizen
Anna
Brian Gleeson
Driver
Johanna ter Steege
Therapist
Selen Savas
Maryam
Jappe Claes
Doctor
Director
Fiona Tan
Writer
Fiona Tan
,
Jonathan Romney
Composer
Leo Anemaet
,
Ray Harman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / Germany / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
28 January 2016
Production
Family Affair Films, Rohfilm, Vico Films
Also known as
History's Future, Memoria viitorului
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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