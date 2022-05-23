Emre, a young and dedicated prosecutor, is newly appointed to a small town hit by a water crisis and political scandals. After an initial welcome, he experiences an increasing number of tense interactions and is reluctantly dragged into local politics. When Emre forms a bond with the owner of the local newspaper pressure escalates under heated rumours.
Kurak Günler, Burning Days, Balkaya, Dani suše, Dias em Chamas, Gorące dni, Những Ngày Thiêu Đốt, Palčivé dny, Põletavad päevad, Száraz napok, Zile Fierbinti, Μέρες ξηρασίας, Денови на суша, Дни на суша, Пылающие дни, 炎日, 烈日當凶
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.