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Poster of Burning Days
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Burning Days
7.4

Burning Days

, 2022
Kurak Günler
Turkey, France, Germany, Netherlands, Greece, Croatia / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Burning Days
7.4

Synopsis

Emre, a young and dedicated prosecutor, is newly appointed to a small town hit by a water crisis and political scandals. After an initial welcome, he experiences an increasing number of tense interactions and is reluctantly dragged into local politics. When Emre forms a bond with the owner of the local newspaper pressure escalates under heated rumours.

Cast

Ekin Koç
Ekin Koç
Murat Körükçü
Erol Babaoğlu
Erol Babaoğlu
Sahin Öztürk
Ali Seçkiner Alici
Yavuz Bozak
Selin Yeninci
Zeynep
Hatice Aslan
Hatice Aslan
Selahattin Pasali
Emre Gündüz
Erdem Senocak
Erdem Senocak
Kemal Gürçay
Sinan Demirer
Sinan Demirer
Ilhan
Nizam Namidar
Selim Öztürk
Ali Seçkiner Alici
Yavuz Bozak
Eylül Ersöz
Huriye 'Pekmez' Bozak
Onur Gürçay
Doctor
Director Emin Alper
Writer Emin Alper, Nadir Operli, Kerem Çatay
Composer Stefan Will
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey / France / Germany / Netherlands / Greece / Croatia
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 19 May 2023
World premiere 23 May 2022
Release date
17 August 2022 France
28 September 2023 Germany
2 February 2023 Greece
16 March 2023 Lithuania N16
9 June 2023 Poland
12 May 2023 Taiwan
9 December 2022 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $1,894,156
Production Ay Yapim, Liman Film, Zola Yapim
Also known as
Kurak Günler, Burning Days, Balkaya, Dani suše, Dias em Chamas, Gorące dni, Những Ngày Thiêu Đốt, Palčivé dny, Põletavad päevad, Száraz napok, Zile Fierbinti, Μέρες ξηρασίας, Денови на суша, Дни на суша, Пылающие дни, 炎日, 烈日當凶

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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