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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Boris Ryzhy
7.3

Boris Ryzhy

, 2008
Boris Ryzhy
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
7.3

Synopsis

An investigation into why one of Russia's most promising young poets killed himself at the age of 29.

Cast

Harry de Wit
Boris Ryzhy
Director Aliona van der Horst
Writer Aliona van der Horst
Composer Harry de Wit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 December 2008
Production Zeppers Film & TV, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Boris Ryzhy, Borys Ryzy - Historia poety, Борис Рыжий

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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