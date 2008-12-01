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7.3
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Boris Ryzhy
7.3
Boris Ryzhy
, 2008
Boris Ryzhy
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Synopsis
An investigation into why one of Russia's most promising young poets killed himself at the age of 29.
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Cast
Harry de Wit
Boris Ryzhy
Director
Aliona van der Horst
Writer
Aliona van der Horst
Composer
Harry de Wit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 December 2008
Production
Zeppers Film & TV, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Boris Ryzhy, Borys Ryzy - Historia poety, Борис Рыжий
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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