Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ninjas Down the Street
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Ninjas Down the Street
5.8

Ninjas Down the Street

, 2022
De piraten van hiernaast: De ninja's van de overkant
Netherlands / Action, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Ninjas Down the Street
5.8

Synopsis

The pirates feel right at home in Sandborough, but the atmosphere cools right down when the ninjas come to live in the street. After all, pirates and ninjas are sworn enemies! While pirate captain Hector Blunderbuss struggles to get rid of his new neighbours, son Billy and ninja daughter Yuka become friends. The pirates challenge the ninjas to the ultimate battle at the village's annual hexathlon. Who will win the match? Ninjas are faster and more agile of course, but pirates are the best cheats in all of the seven seas...

Cast

Matti Stooker
Matti Stooker
Michiel Brugman
Samuel Beau Reurekas
Billy Donderbus
Celeste Holsheimer
Celeste Holsheimer
Elizabeth Daandels
Kyana Pacis
Yuka Katana
Egbert Jan Weeber
Egbert Jan Weeber
Hector Donderbus
Sarah Janneh
Sarah Janneh
Betsie Donderbus
Peter van Heeringen
Opa Donderbus
Tygo Gernandt
Tygo Gernandt
Knokige Krelis
Jung Sun den Hollander
Mia Katana
Nyncke Beekhuyzen
Nyncke Beekhuyzen
Yvonne Brugman
Director Pim van Hoeve
Writer Johan Nijenhuis, Reggie Naus, Sander de Regt
Composer Matthijs Kieboom
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 January 2022
World premiere 4 January 2022
Worldwide Gross $1,181,634
Production Evangelische Omroep (EO), Johan Nijenhuis & Co
Also known as
De piraten van hiernaast: De ninja's van de overkant, Il mio vicino è un pirata 2 - Ninjas all'attacco!, Kalózok a szomszédból 2 - Nindzsák az utcából, Kalózok a szomszédból 2 Nindzsák az utcából, Ninjas Down the Street, Ninjas von nebenan, Os Ninjas da Rua de Baixo, Pirates: À la recherche de l'or perdu, Piráti odvedle 2: Nindžové odnaproti

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more