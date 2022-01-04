De piraten van hiernaast: De ninja's van de overkant
Netherlands / Action, Adventure, Family / 18+
5.8
Synopsis
The pirates feel right at home in Sandborough, but the atmosphere cools right down when the ninjas come to live in the street. After all, pirates and ninjas are sworn enemies! While pirate captain Hector Blunderbuss struggles to get rid of his new neighbours, son Billy and ninja daughter Yuka become friends. The pirates challenge the ninjas to the ultimate battle at the village's annual hexathlon. Who will win the match? Ninjas are faster and more agile of course, but pirates are the best cheats in all of the seven seas...
ProductionEvangelische Omroep (EO), Johan Nijenhuis & Co
Also known as
De piraten van hiernaast: De ninja's van de overkant, Il mio vicino è un pirata 2 - Ninjas all'attacco!, Kalózok a szomszédból 2 - Nindzsák az utcából, Kalózok a szomszédból 2 Nindzsák az utcából, Ninjas Down the Street, Ninjas von nebenan, Os Ninjas da Rua de Baixo, Pirates: À la recherche de l'or perdu, Piráti odvedle 2: Nindžové odnaproti
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.