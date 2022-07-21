Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Bigman
6.6
Bigman
, 2022
Strijder
Netherlands / Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
6.6
Synopsis
Best friends Dylan and Youssef dream of becoming soccer players. When Dylan is paralyzed due to an accident, his dad and former coach want him to accept his disability, but he is determined to play soccer again.
Expand
Cast
Maik Cillekens
Dylan
Kailani Busker
Maya
Anouar Kasmi
Youssef
Martijn Fischer
Dennis
Soufiane Touzani
Self
Martin van Waardenberg
Maartje van de Wetering
Marjan
Mohammed Tijani
Mimoun
Walid Benmbarek
Tarek
Danilo Lopez
Orsenio
Kai Hofstra
Brian
Director
Camiel Schouwenaar
Writer
Job Tichelman
,
Camiel Schouwenaar
,
Rinskje Raap
,
Reinier Selen
Composer
Lennert Busch
,
Floris de Haan
,
Anna Kühlein
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
21 July 2022
Release date
5 September 2024
Germany
21 July 2022
Netherlands
6
14 June 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$186,256
Production
Rinkel Film, Ostlicht Filmproduktion
Also known as
Strijder, Bigman, Bleib am Ball... egal was kommt!, Camp3ón, Mecz o wszystko, Strijd3r, Takistamatu, Thủ Quân, Σε ανδρικό μέγεθος
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Bigman
My Brother Chases Dinosaurs
Comedy, Family
2019, Italy
6.0
My Giraffe
Family
2017, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree