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Poster of Bigman
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Bigman
6.6

Bigman

, 2022
Strijder
Netherlands / Family / 18+
Poster of Bigman
6.6

Synopsis

Best friends Dylan and Youssef dream of becoming soccer players. When Dylan is paralyzed due to an accident, his dad and former coach want him to accept his disability, but he is determined to play soccer again.

Cast

Maik Cillekens
Dylan
Kailani Busker
Maya
Anouar Kasmi
Youssef
Martijn Fischer
Martijn Fischer
Dennis
Soufiane Touzani
Self
Martin van Waardenberg
Maartje van de Wetering
Marjan
Mohammed Tijani
Mimoun
Walid Benmbarek
Tarek
Danilo Lopez
Orsenio
Kai Hofstra
Brian
Director Camiel Schouwenaar
Writer Job Tichelman, Camiel Schouwenaar, Rinskje Raap, Reinier Selen
Composer Lennert Busch, Floris de Haan, Anna Kühlein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 21 July 2022
Release date
5 September 2024 Germany
21 July 2022 Netherlands 6
14 June 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $186,256
Production Rinkel Film, Ostlicht Filmproduktion
Also known as
Strijder, Bigman, Bleib am Ball... egal was kommt!, Camp3ón, Mecz o wszystko, Strijd3r, Takistamatu, Thủ Quân, Σε ανδρικό μέγεθος

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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