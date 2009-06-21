Menu
Poster of Border
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Border

Border

Sahman 18+
Country Netherlands / Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 21 June 2009
Release date
21 June 2009 Russia
Production Golden Apricot Fund, Volya Films
Also known as
Sahman, Border, Granica, Граница, Frontera, 牛は語らない　ボーダー
Director
Harutyun Khachatryan
Harutyun Khachatryan
Cast
Liparit Liparitian
Manvel Mkhitaryan
Davit Gasparyan
Khdr Aloyan
Hombert Atoyan
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
