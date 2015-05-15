Country
Greece / Great Britain / Ireland / Netherlands / France
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
24 July 2015
World premiere
15 May 2015
Release date
|28 October 2015
|Russia
| CoolConnections
|18+
|22 October 2015
|Australia
|
|
|25 August 2016
|Denmark
|
|
|19 August 2016
|Finland
|
|
|28 October 2015
|France
|
|
|16 October 2015
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 October 2015
|Greece
|
|
|12 May 2016
|Hong Kong
|
|
|16 October 2015
|Ireland
|
|15A
|15 October 2015
|Italy
|
|
|28 October 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|4 December 2016
|Mexico
|
|B-15
|22 October 2015
|Netherlands
|
|
|19 May 2016
|Portugal
|
|
|29 October 2015
|South Korea
|
|
|4 December 2015
|Spain
|
|
|29 July 2016
|Sweden
|
|
|11 March 2016
|Taiwan
|
|
|17 February 2017
|Thailand
|
|15
|28 October 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
€4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$17,581,104
Production
Film4, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, Eurimages
Also known as
The Lobster, La langosta, Jastog, Lobster, Лобстер, Langosta, 單身動物園, 45 Ngày Định Mệnh, A homár, A Lagosta, A Unexpected Journey of the World, Homaar, Homár, Homarul, Hummeri, Humr, Le homard, Llagosta, O astakos, O Lagosta, Omaras, The Lobster - Hummer sind auch nur Menschen, The Lobster: Eine unkonventionelle Liebesgeschichte, The Lobster: Hummer sind auch nur Menschen, Ο αστακός, Омарът, ロブスター, 龙虾
Есть ли показы в Питере??