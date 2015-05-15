Menu
Poster of The Lobster
6.4 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Lobster

The Lobster

The Lobster 18+
Synopsis

In a dystopian near future, single people, according to the laws of The City, are taken to The Hotel, where they are obliged to find a romantic partner in forty-five days or are transformed into beasts and sent off into The Woods.
Country Greece / Great Britain / Ireland / Netherlands / France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 24 July 2015
World premiere 15 May 2015
Release date
28 October 2015 Russia CoolConnections 18+
22 October 2015 Australia
25 August 2016 Denmark
19 August 2016 Finland
28 October 2015 France
16 October 2015 Great Britain
22 October 2015 Greece
12 May 2016 Hong Kong
16 October 2015 Ireland 15A
15 October 2015 Italy
28 October 2015 Kazakhstan
4 December 2016 Mexico B-15
22 October 2015 Netherlands
19 May 2016 Portugal
29 October 2015 South Korea
4 December 2015 Spain
29 July 2016 Sweden
11 March 2016 Taiwan
17 February 2017 Thailand 15
28 October 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,581,104
Production Film4, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board, Eurimages
Also known as
The Lobster, La langosta, Jastog, Lobster, Лобстер, Langosta, 單身動物園, 45 Ngày Định Mệnh, A homár, A Lagosta, A Unexpected Journey of the World, Homaar, Homár, Homarul, Hummeri, Humr, Le homard, Llagosta, O astakos, O Lagosta, Omaras, The Lobster - Hummer sind auch nur Menschen, The Lobster: Eine unkonventionelle Liebesgeschichte, The Lobster: Hummer sind auch nur Menschen, Ο αστακός, Омарът, ロブスター, 龙虾
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos
Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast
Léa Seydoux
Léa Seydoux
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
Similar films for The Lobster
The Killing of a Sacred Deer 6.9
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
The Lighthouse 7.1
The Lighthouse (2019)
Nimic 6.6
Nimic (2019)
The Favourite 7.5
The Favourite (2018)
The House That Jack Built 6.9
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Good Time 7.7
Good Time (2017)
Mother! 6.7
Mother! (2017)
The Square 7.3
The Square (2017)
Swiss Army Man 6.8
Swiss Army Man (2016)
Anomalisa 7.2
Anomalisa (2015)
Under the Skin 5.9
Under the Skin (2013)
Her 7.6
Her (2013)
Intelligent Comedies Intelligent Comedies

6.4
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Film Reviews

OlyaProskunina38 30 November 2015, 23:53
Привет всем!

Есть ли показы в Питере??

soundtrack The Lobster
