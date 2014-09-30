6.7Aanmodderfakker
Aanmodderfakker, 2014
Netherlands / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
A 30-something slacker finds his carefree life turned upside down when he falls for his sister's teenage babysitter.
Cast
Anis de Jong
Ernie
Pepijn Cladder
Tommy
Wolf de Witte van Leeuwen
Jeroen
Cendy Dierdorp
Family member
Hans Doodkorte
Wandelaar
Randy Fokke
Rineke
Nick Golterman
Gladjakker
Alexandra Groenestein
Esther
Director Michiel ten Horn
Writer Michiel ten Horn, Anne Barnhoorn
Composer Djurre de Haan
Film details
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 30 September 2014
Release date
|30 September 2014
|Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $434,675
Production Pupkin Film, AVROTROS
Also known as
Aanmodderfakker, How To Avoid Everything, The Peter Pan Man
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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