Netherlands, Germany / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
As the youngest of the family, Sam is haunted by the notion that someday he could become the last remaining survivor, all alone. On a family vacation at the beach, he meets the unconventional Tess, who carries her own secrets around with her and shows him how the present moment can win out over memories and anxiety about what’s yet to come.
ProductionBIND, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Mijn bijzonder rare week met Tess, My Extraordinary Summer with Tess, Ma folle semaine avec Tess, Meine wunderbar seltsame Woche mit Tess, La meva setmana extraordinària amb la Tess, Mana neparastā vasara ar Tesu, Meu Extraordinário Verão com Tess, Meu Verão Extraordinário com Tess, Mi semana extraordinaria con Tess, Moje neobično ljeto s Tess, Niezwykłe lato z Tess, Sommeren med Tess, Tess és én - Életem legfurcsább hete, Tess eta ni, Το συναρπαστικό μου καλοκαίρι με την Τες, Моё невероятное лето с Тэсс, Моето невероятно лято с Тес, 恐竜が教えてくれたこと, 非凡夏日