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Poster of My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
7.0
Kinoafisha Films My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
7.0

My Extraordinary Summer with Tess

, 2019
My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
Netherlands, Germany / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of My Extraordinary Summer with Tess
7.0

Synopsis

As the youngest of the family, Sam is haunted by the notion that someday he could become the last remaining survivor, all alone. On a family vacation at the beach, he meets the unconventional Tess, who carries her own secrets around with her and shows him how the present moment can win out over memories and anxiety about what’s yet to come.

Cast

Sonny Coops van Utteren
Sam
Josephine Arendsen
Tess
Julian Ras
Jorre
Tjebbo Gerritsma
Tjebbo Gerritsma
Vader Sam
Jennifer Hoffman
Moeder Tess
Suzan Boogaerdt
Moeder Sam
Johannes Kienast
Hugo
Terence Schreurs
Elise
Lizzy van Vleuten
Meisje viskraam
Hans Dagelet
Hille
Director Steven Wouterlood
Writer Anna Woltz, Laura van Dijk
Composer Freya Arde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 28 September 2019
World premiere 10 February 2019
Release date
18 September 2019 France U
3 September 2020 Germany 0
12 March 2020 Hungary 12
3 July 2019 Netherlands AL
10 September 2020 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $203,426
Production BIND, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Vrijzinnig Protestantse Radio Omroep (VPRO)
Also known as
Mijn bijzonder rare week met Tess, My Extraordinary Summer with Tess, Ma folle semaine avec Tess, Meine wunderbar seltsame Woche mit Tess, La meva setmana extraordinària amb la Tess, Mana neparastā vasara ar Tesu, Meu Extraordinário Verão com Tess, Meu Verão Extraordinário com Tess, Mi semana extraordinaria con Tess, Moje neobično ljeto s Tess, Niezwykłe lato z Tess, Sommeren med Tess, Tess és én - Életem legfurcsább hete, Tess eta ni, Το συναρπαστικό μου καλοκαίρι με την Τες, Моё невероятное лето с Тэсс, Моето невероятно лято с Тес, 恐竜が教えてくれたこと, 非凡夏日

Film rating

7.0
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7 IMDb
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Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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