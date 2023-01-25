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Poster of A House in Jerusalem
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A House in Jerusalem
7.4

A House in Jerusalem

, 2023
A House in Jerusalem
Germany, Netherlands, Palestine, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of A House in Jerusalem
7.4

Synopsis

West Jerusalem is dotted with comfortable stone villas built by affluent Palestinian families in the early 20th century, who were forced to abandon their homes 1948. The film delves into this legacy with a supernatural tale about a British-Jewish woman who moves to Jerusalem seeking to move on from a painful past. When she moves into old Palestinian house in West Jerusalem, she encounters the ghost of a Palestinian girl who was separated from her family in 1948.

Cast

Johnny Harris
Johnny Harris
Michael
Souad Faress
Souad Faress
Older Rasha
Mouna Hawa
Nurit
Shaden Kanboura
Teacher
Makram Khoury
Makram Khoury
Shlomi
Miley Locke
Rebecca
Sheherazade Farrell
Rasha
Jiana Awwad
Undercover cop
Rebecca Calder
Rachel
Rezeq Ibrahim
Director Muayad Alayan
Writer Muayad Alayan, Rami Musa Alayan
Composer Alex Simu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Netherlands / Palestine / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 September 2025
World premiere 25 January 2023
Release date
11 December 2025 Germany
31 May 2024 Great Britain 12A
13 July 2023 Netherlands 9
29 February 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $16,835
Production KeyFilm, Palcine Productions, Red Balloon Film
Also known as
A House in Jerusalem, Ein Haus in Jerusalem, 耶路撒冷之屋

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 26 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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