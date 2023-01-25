Germany, Netherlands, Palestine, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
7.4
Synopsis
West Jerusalem is dotted with comfortable stone villas built by affluent Palestinian families in the early 20th century, who were forced to abandon their homes 1948. The film delves into this legacy with a supernatural tale about a British-Jewish woman who moves to Jerusalem seeking to move on from a painful past. When she moves into old Palestinian house in West Jerusalem, she encounters the ghost of a Palestinian girl who was separated from her family in 1948.