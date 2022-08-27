Menu
Russian
André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again
1 poster
André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days Are Here Again! 18+
Synopsis

On August 27, 2022, and after almost three years of a forced hiatus because the Covid19 pandemic, Master of Music Andre Rieu did a comeback concert in Vrijthof Plaza, in his natal Maastricht (Neterlands). With his Johann Strauss O...
Country Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 51 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 27 August 2022
Release date
27 August 2022 Latvia U
27 August 2022 Lithuania N7
Worldwide Gross $1,056,008
Also known as
André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days Are Here Again!, André Rieu - Happy Days Are Here Again!, André Rieu. Happy days are here again! - Concierto de Maastricht 2022, Andre Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again, André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Summer Concert, Concert d'André Rieu Maastricht 2022 : Happy Days Are Here Again!
Director
Michael Wiseman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.9
Rate 13 votes
8.8 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
