André Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again
Synopsis
On August 27, 2022, and after almost three years of a forced hiatus because the Covid19 pandemic, Master of Music Andre Rieu did a comeback concert in Vrijthof Plaza, in his natal Maastricht (Neterlands). With his Johann Strauss O...
CountryNetherlands
Runtime2 hours 51 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere27 August 2022
Release date
27 August 2022
Latvia
U
27 August 2022
Lithuania
N7
Worldwide Gross$1,056,008
Also known as
André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days Are Here Again!, André Rieu - Happy Days Are Here Again!, André Rieu. Happy days are here again! - Concierto de Maastricht 2022, Andre Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again, André Rieu's 2022 Maastricht Summer Concert, Concert d'André Rieu Maastricht 2022 : Happy Days Are Here Again!