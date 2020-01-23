Menu
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Mole Agent

The Mole Agent

El agente topo 18+
Country Chile / Netherlands / Spain / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 21 August 2020
World premiere 23 January 2020
Release date
19 August 2021 Australia
11 December 2020 Great Britain
22 June 2023 Greece
11 December 2020 Netherlands 14
18 March 2021 Spain
11 December 2020 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $401,983
Production Micromundo Producciones, Motto Pictures, Sutor Kolonko
Also known as
El agente topo, The Mole Agent, 83歳のやさしいスパイ, Agent kret, Agent krtica, Agente Duplo, Åldrade spion, Der Maulwurf - Ein Detektiv im Altersheim, Infiltratören, Kedves kém, O Espião, Salaagent, Salainen agentti vanhainkodissa, Śledztwo w domu spokojnej starości, Undercover OAP: The Mole Agent, Μυστικός πράκτορας, Агент-крот, Кріт, 老人スパイ, 臨時偵探無限耆, 阿公偵探大鬧養老院
Director
Meyt Alberdi
Cast
Petronila Abarca
Romulo Aitken
Sergio Chamy
Zoila Gonzalez
Marta Olivares
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Petita Life is cruel, after all.
