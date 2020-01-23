The Mole Agent
El agente topo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Chile / Netherlands / Spain / Germany / USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
21 August 2020
World premiere
23 January 2020
Release date
|19 August 2021
|Australia
|
|
|11 December 2020
|Great Britain
|
|
|22 June 2023
|Greece
|
|
|11 December 2020
|Netherlands
|
|14
|18 March 2021
|Spain
|
|
|11 December 2020
|Sweden
|
|15
Worldwide Gross
$401,983
Production
Micromundo Producciones, Motto Pictures, Sutor Kolonko
Also known as
El agente topo, The Mole Agent, 83歳のやさしいスパイ, Agent kret, Agent krtica, Agente Duplo, Åldrade spion, Der Maulwurf - Ein Detektiv im Altersheim, Infiltratören, Kedves kém, O Espião, Salaagent, Salainen agentti vanhainkodissa, Śledztwo w domu spokojnej starości, Undercover OAP: The Mole Agent, Μυστικός πράκτορας, Агент-крот, Кріт, 老人スパイ, 臨時偵探無限耆, 阿公偵探大鬧養老院