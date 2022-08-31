Menu
Synopsis

The war crimes trial in Kiev, Ukraine in January 1946, following the massacre.
Country Netherlands / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Production Atoms & Void
Also known as
The Kiev Trial, Kyjevský proces, Proces kijowski, Киевский процесс, Київський процес, キエフ裁判, 基輔大審訊
Director
Sergey Loznitsa
Sergey Loznitsa
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
