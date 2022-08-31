Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Kiev Trial
The Kiev Trial
The Kiev Trial
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
The war crimes trial in Kiev, Ukraine in January 1946, following the massacre.
Expand
Country
Netherlands / Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
31 August 2022
Release date
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
Production
Atoms & Void
Also known as
The Kiev Trial, Kyjevský proces, Proces kijowski, Киевский процесс, Київський процес, キエフ裁判, 基輔大審訊
Director
Sergey Loznitsa
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Kiev Trial
7.2
State funeral
(2019)
6.4
A Gentle Creature
(2017)
6.8
The Event
(2015)
6.6
In the Fog
(2012)
5.5
My Joy
(2010)
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree