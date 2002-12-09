To recreate Bill the Butcher's false eye, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis had his real eye fitted with a glass prosthesis. Day-Lewis practised tapping the prosthetic with the tip of a knife without blinking.
|27 March 2003
|Russia
|18+
|6 February 2003
|Argentina
|13 February 2003
|Australia
|21 February 2003
|Austria
|27 March 2003
|Belarus
|8 January 2003
|Belgium
|19 December 2002
|Brazil
|11 April 2003
|Bulgaria
|20 December 2002
|Canada
|13 February 2003
|Chile
|1 May 2003
|Czechia
|21 March 2003
|Denmark
|19 February 2003
|Egypt
|20 June 2003
|Estonia
|21 February 2003
|Finland
|8 January 2003
|France
|27 March 2003
|Georgia
|19 December 2002
|Germany
|9 January 2003
|Great Britain
|24 January 2003
|Greece
|13 March 2003
|Hong Kong
|8 May 2003
|Hungary
|21 February 2003
|Iceland
|20 August 2019
|Indonesia
|10 January 2003
|Ireland
|9 January 2003
|Israel
|24 January 2003
|Italy
|14 December 2002
|Japan
|27 March 2003
|Kazakhstan
|21 January 2003
|Kuwait
|9 May 2003
|Lithuania
|31 January 2003
|Mexico
|19 December 2002
|Netherlands
|17 January 2003
|Norway
|13 February 2003
|Peru
|26 March 2003
|Philippines
|4 April 2003
|Poland
|7 March 2003
|Portugal
|12 December 2003
|Romania
|1 January 2003
|Singapore
|10 April 2003
|Slovakia
|27 February 2003
|Slovenia
|10 January 2003
|South Africa
|28 February 2003
|South Korea
|28 February 2003
|Spain
|17 January 2003
|Sweden
|24 January 2003
|Switzerland
|14 March 2003
|Turkey
|19 December 2002
|USA
|27 March 2003
|Ukraine
|28 February 2003
|Uruguay
