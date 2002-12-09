Menu
Gangs of New York

Gangs of New York

Gangs of New York 18+
Country USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 4 February 2015
World premiere 9 December 2002
Release date
27 March 2003 Russia 18+
6 February 2003 Argentina
13 February 2003 Australia
21 February 2003 Austria
27 March 2003 Belarus
8 January 2003 Belgium
19 December 2002 Brazil
11 April 2003 Bulgaria
20 December 2002 Canada
13 February 2003 Chile
1 May 2003 Czechia
21 March 2003 Denmark
19 February 2003 Egypt
20 June 2003 Estonia
21 February 2003 Finland
8 January 2003 France
27 March 2003 Georgia
19 December 2002 Germany
9 January 2003 Great Britain
24 January 2003 Greece
13 March 2003 Hong Kong
8 May 2003 Hungary
21 February 2003 Iceland
20 August 2019 Indonesia
10 January 2003 Ireland
9 January 2003 Israel
24 January 2003 Italy
14 December 2002 Japan
27 March 2003 Kazakhstan
21 January 2003 Kuwait
9 May 2003 Lithuania
31 January 2003 Mexico
19 December 2002 Netherlands
17 January 2003 Norway
13 February 2003 Peru
26 March 2003 Philippines
4 April 2003 Poland
7 March 2003 Portugal
12 December 2003 Romania
1 January 2003 Singapore
10 April 2003 Slovakia
27 February 2003 Slovenia
10 January 2003 South Africa
28 February 2003 South Korea
28 February 2003 Spain
17 January 2003 Sweden
24 January 2003 Switzerland
14 March 2003 Turkey
19 December 2002 USA
27 March 2003 Ukraine
28 February 2003 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $193,772,504
Production Miramax, Initial Entertainment Group (IEG), Touchstone Pictures
Also known as
Gangs of New York, Pandillas de Nueva York, Gangy New Yorku, Банды Нью-Йорка, Bande New Yorka, Bandele din New York, Băng Đảng New York, Dar-o daste-ye newyorki, E'sabaat newyork, Gangi Nowego Jorku, Gangs de Nova Iorque, Gangs de Nueva York, Gangues de Nova York, Jom khon meuang Ahangkar, Knufiot New York, Les gangs de New York, New Yorgi jõugud, New York bandái, New York Çeteleri, Newyorške tolpe, Niujorko gaujos, Nyu-York dəstələri, Nyu-York to'dalari, Oi symmories tis Neas Yorkis, The Gangs of New York, Οι συμμορίες της Νέας Υόρκης, Банде Њујорка, Банди Нью-Йорка, Бандите на Ню Йорк, Нью-Йорк бандылары, ギャング・オブ・ニューヨーク, 紐約黑幫, 纽约黑帮
Director
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Cast
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Film rating

7.7
Rate 31 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  609 In the Drama genre  272 In the History genre  20 In films of USA  401 In films of Germany  25 In films of Italy  8 In films of Great Britain  54 In films of Netherlands  4
Interesting facts

To recreate Bill the Butcher's false eye, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis had his real eye fitted with a glass prosthesis. Day-Lewis practised tapping the prosthetic with the tip of a knife without blinking.

Quotes
Amsterdam Vallon When you kill a king, you don't stab him in the dark. You kill him where the entire court can watch him die.
