Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Milcho Manchevski
Writer
Milcho Manchevski
Composer
Thomas Foguenne, The Danish String Quartet
Film details
Country
Bulgaria / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Netherlands / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
30 April 2024
World premiere
26 October 2022
Release date
|27 April 2023
|Montenegro
|
|
|27 April 2023
|Serbia
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$2,184
Production
N279 Entertainment, Baba Film, Banana Film DOOEL
Also known as
Kaymak, Kajmak, Seis É Par, Seis es par, Каймак, Кајмак, カイマック, 情慾二重奏