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Poster of Kaymak
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Kaymak
6.2

Kaymak

, 2022
Kaymak
Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Kaymak
6.2

Synopsis

Two couples are decent at the beginning and happy at the end.

Cast

Sara Klimoska
Dosta
Kamka Tocinovski
Eva
Aleksandar Mikic
Caramba
Simona Spirovska
Danche
Ana Stojanovska
Violetka
Filip Trajkovic
Kiril
Filip Trajkovic
Kiril
Petar Mircevski
Petar Mircevski
Uncle Bogdan
Saska Dimitrovska
Talija
Dejan Lilic
Joakim
Sonja Mihajlova
Blagica
Director Milcho Manchevski
Writer Milcho Manchevski
Composer Thomas Foguenne, The Danish String Quartet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Netherlands / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 April 2024
World premiere 26 October 2022
Release date
27 April 2023 Montenegro
27 April 2023 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $2,184
Production N279 Entertainment, Baba Film, Banana Film DOOEL
Also known as
Kaymak, Kajmak, Seis É Par, Seis es par, Каймак, Кајмак, カイマック, 情慾二重奏

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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