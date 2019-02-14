Menu
Poster of The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea

The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea

The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea / To thávma tis thálassas ton Sargassón 18+
Country Germany / Sweden / Greece / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2019
Online premiere 24 February 2021
World premiere 14 February 2019
Release date
12 September 2019 Germany
21 November 2019 Greece
29 November 2019 Sweden
Production Homemade Films, unafilm, PRPL
Also known as
To thavma tis thalassas ton Sargasson, The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea, Miraklet i Sargassohavet, Das Wunder im Meer von Sargasso, Le miracle de la mer des Sargasses, O Milagre do Mar dos Sargaços, Tajemnice Morza Sargassowego, To thávma tis thálassas ton Sargassón, Zázrak Sargasového Moře, Το θαύμα της θάλασσας των Σαργασσών, Чудо Саргассова Моря, 希臘海追緝令
Director
Syllas Tzoumerkas
Cast
Angeliki Papoulia
Youla Boudali
Christos Passalis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea
Πρόστιμο (Prostimo) 7.1
Πρόστιμο (Prostimo) (2020)
Apples 6.3
Apples (2020)
Knifer 6.3
Knifer (2010)
Wendy and Lucy 6.9
Wendy and Lucy (2008)
Dogtooth 7.1
Dogtooth (2009)
History's Future 5.6
History's Future (2016)
I poli kai i poli 5.8
I poli kai i poli (2022)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
