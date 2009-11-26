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Poster of Stricken
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Stricken
7.2

Stricken

, 2009
Komt een vrouw bij de dokter
Netherlands / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Stricken
7.2

Synopsis

A serial adulterer faces his demons when his loving wife falls severely ill.

Cast

Anna Drijver
Barry Atsma
Barry Atsma
Jeroen Willems
Eline Van der Velden
Beppie Melissen
Sacha Bulthuis
Director Reinout Oerlemans
Writer Mischa Alexander, Gert Embrechts, Kluun, Reinout Oerlemans
Composer Melcher Meirmans, Merlijn Snitker, Chrisnanne Wiegel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 26 November 2009
Release date
28 September 2011 Germany
26 November 2009 Netherlands
Budget €3,675,000
Worldwide Gross $13,138,456
Production Eyeworks Film & TV Drama
Also known as
Komt een vrouw bij de dokter, Stricken, A Woman Goes to the Doctor: An Ode to Love, Bolesna, Carpe diem, En slags kærlighed, En sorts kärlek, Karov eleha, Kvinne går til lege ...mann går på byen, Love Life, Love Life - Liebe trifft Leben, Stricken - Eräänlaista rakkautta, Vaimo kävi lääkärissä, Отива една жена на лекар, Приходит женщина к врачу

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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