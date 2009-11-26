Komt een vrouw bij de dokter, Stricken, A Woman Goes to the Doctor: An Ode to Love, Bolesna, Carpe diem, En slags kærlighed, En sorts kärlek, Karov eleha, Kvinne går til lege ...mann går på byen, Love Life, Love Life - Liebe trifft Leben, Stricken - Eräänlaista rakkautta, Vaimo kävi lääkärissä, Отива една жена на лекар, Приходит женщина к врачу
Film rating
7.2
Rate14 votes
6.8IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.