Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Donbass
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Donbass
6.7

Donbass

, 2018
Donbass
Germany, Ukraine, France, Netherlands, Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of Donbass
6.7

Cast

Tamara Yatsenko
Plump-faced Woman
Irina Zayarmiuk
Creature
Grigory Masliuk
Town Mayor
Olesia Zhurakivska
Olesia Zhurakivska
Girl with bucket
Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina
Woman in blue
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Mikhalych
Mikhail Voloshin
Man in cap
Evgeny Chepurnyak
Head physician
Igor Kirilchatenko
First Ukrainian Soldier
Vladislav Simanko
First guy on the bus
Director Sergey Loznitsa
Writer Sergey Loznitsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Ukraine / France / Netherlands / Romania
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2018
Online premiere 26 April 2019
World premiere 9 May 2018
Release date
26 September 2018 France
30 August 2018 Germany
26 April 2019 Great Britain
8 November 2018 Hungary
17 June 2019 Lithuania N-13
7 February 2019 Netherlands
19 October 2018 Poland
18 April 2019 Spain
18 October 2018 Ukraine
Also known as
Donbass, Донбас, Donbas, Donyeci történetek, Η δύναμη της αλήθειας, Донбасс, ドンバス, DONBASS ドンバス

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Donbass

A Gentle Creature
A Gentle Creature Drama
2017, France / Russia / Germany / Latvia / Lithuania / Netherlands
6.0
My Joy
My Joy Drama
2010, Germany / Netherlands / Ukraine
5.0
In the Fog
In the Fog Drama, History, War
2012, Russia / Germany / Netherlands / Latvia / Belarus
6.0
Babi Yar. Context
Babi Yar. Context Documentary
2021, Ukraine / Netherlands
7.0
State funeral
State funeral Documentary, History
2019, Netherlands / Lithuania
7.0
Homeward
Homeward Drama
2019, Ukraine
7.0
Anton
Anton Drama
2019, Ukraine / Georgia / Lithuania / USA / Spain / Canada
7.0
Donbass. Borderland
Donbass. Borderland Drama, War, Thriller
2019, Russia
4.0
Atlantis
Atlantis Drama
2019, Ukraine
6.0
Victory Day
Victory Day Documentary
2018, Germany / Lithuania
5.0
Mr. Jones
Mr. Jones Thriller, Drama, Biography
2018, Great Britain / Poland / Ukraine
6.0
The Tale of Money
The Tale of Money Fairy Tale, Family
2017, Ukraine
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more