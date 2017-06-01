Menu
Poster of Kill Switch
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Kinoafisha Films Kill Switch

Kill Switch

Kill Switch 18+
Synopsis

A pilot battles to save his family and the planet after an experiment for unlimited energy goes wrong.
Country Netherlands / USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 16 June 2017
World premiere 1 June 2017
Release date
18 August 2017 Denmark 15
1 June 2017 Netherlands
1 July 2020 South Korea 15
MPAA R
Production CTM Productions BV, FilmNation Entertainment, RainMaker Films
Also known as
Kill Switch, Redivider, Autodestrucción, Autodestruição, Katastroofiline katse, Kill Switch - La guerra dei mondi, Kill Switch - Tempo Limite, Năng Lượng Huỷ Diệt, Ölüm Anahtarı, Ubistveno dugme, Θανάσιμη ανακάλυψη, Рубильник, リディバイダー
Director
Tim Smith
Cast
Dan Stevens
Berenice Marlohe
Charity Wakefield
Tygo Gernandt
Chloe-May Cuthill
Cast and Crew
4.7
4.7 IMDb
