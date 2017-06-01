A pilot battles to save his family and the planet after an experiment for unlimited energy goes wrong.
CountryNetherlands / USA / Germany
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2017
Online premiere16 June 2017
World premiere1 June 2017
Release date
18 August 2017
Denmark
15
1 June 2017
Netherlands
1 July 2020
South Korea
15
MPAAR
ProductionCTM Productions BV, FilmNation Entertainment, RainMaker Films
Also known as
Kill Switch, Redivider, Autodestrucción, Autodestruição, Katastroofiline katse, Kill Switch - La guerra dei mondi, Kill Switch - Tempo Limite, Năng Lượng Huỷ Diệt, Ölüm Anahtarı, Ubistveno dugme, Θανάσιμη ανακάλυψη, Рубильник, リディバイダー