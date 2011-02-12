Menu
Poster of Sleeping Sickness
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sleeping Sickness

Sleeping Sickness

Schlafkrankheit 18+
Sleeping Sickness - trailer
Sleeping Sickness  trailer
Country Germany / France / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 12 February 2011
Release date
22 June 2011 Germany
8 October 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $245,317
Production Komplizen Film, Ö-Filmproduktion, Why Not Productions
Also known as
Schlafkrankheit, Sleeping Sickness, La maladie du sommeil, A Doença do Sono, Álomkór, El mal del sueño, Sen o Afryce, Uyku Hastalığı, Сонная болезнь, スリーピング・シックネス
Director
Ulrich Köhler
Cast
Pierre Bokma
Jean-Christophe Folly
Jenny Schily
Hippolyte Girardot
Sava Lolov
Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Film Trailers
Sleeping Sickness - trailer
Sleeping Sickness Trailer
