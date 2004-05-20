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Poster of Mysterious Skin
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mysterious Skin
7.3

Mysterious Skin

, 2004
Mysterious Skin
USA, Netherlands / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mysterious Skin
7.3

Synopsis

A teenage hustler and a young man obsessed with alien abductions cross paths, together discovering a horrible, liberating truth.

Cast

Brady Corbet
Brady Corbet
Brian
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Neil
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Lisa Long
Mrs. Lackey
Billy Drago
Kelly Kruger
David Alan Graf
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Mrs. McCormick
Mary Lynn Rajskub
Mary Lynn Rajskub
Bill Sage
Bill Sage
Coach
Jeffrey Licon
Chase Ellison
Neil - Age 8
Director Gregg Araki
Writer Gregg Araki, Scott Heim
Composer Harold Budd, Robin Guthrie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 24 November 2005
World premiere 20 May 2004
Release date
30 June 2005 Russia Другое кино 18+
18 August 2005 Australia
30 June 2005 Belarus
26 April 2005 Belgium
3 September 2004 Brazil
15 June 2007 Denmark
30 March 2005 France
25 August 2006 Germany
20 May 2005 Great Britain
13 May 2005 Greece
20 May 2005 Ireland 18
3 September 2004 Italy
24 April 2026 Japan R15+
30 June 2005 Kazakhstan
25 August 2005 Mexico
25 August 2005 Netherlands
23 August 2007 Portugal
21 July 2005 Singapore
23 November 2017 South Korea
26 January 2007 Spain
5 August 2005 Sweden
20 May 2004 USA
30 June 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,533,261
Production Antidote Films (I), Desperate Pictures, Fortissimo Films
Also known as
Mysterious Skin, Piel misteriosa, Anoihti pligi, Misterele Tinereții, Mistérios da Carne, Mysterious Skin - Unter die Haut, Nazomeita hada, Nepoznata koža, Noslēpumainā āda, Oscura inocencia, Paslaptinga oda, Salahimu, Souvenirs dans la peau, Tenin Gizemi, Titokzatos bőr, U nepoznatoj koži, Zły dotyk, Ανοιχτή πληγή, Загадкова шкіра, Загадочная кожа, Тайнствена кожа, 神秘肌膚, 謎めいた肌, ミステリアス・スキン, Oscura inocencia (Piel misteriosa), 미스테리어스 스킨

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026

Quotes

[last lines]
Neil [narration voice-over] And as we sat there listening to the carolers, I wanted to tell Brian it was over now and everything would be okay. But that was a lie, plus, I couldn't speak anyway. I wish there was some way for us to go back and undo the past. But there wasn't. There was nothing we could do. So I just stayed silent and trying to telepathically communicate how sorry I was about what had happened. And I thought of all the grief and sadness and fucked up suffering in the world, and it made me want to escape. I wished with all my heart that we could just leave this world behind. Rise like two angels in the night and magically... disappear.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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