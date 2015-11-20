Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
6.5

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

, 2016
Jheronimus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
6.5

Cast

Matthijs Ilsink
Self - Art Historian
Peter Klein
Self - Word Expert
Jos Koldeweij
Self - Art Historian
Ron Spronk
Self - Technical Art Historian
Luuk Hoogstede
Self - Conservator
Rik Klein Gotink
Self - Photographer
Pilar Silva Maroto
Self - Curator, Museo Nacional del Prado
Gabriele Finaldi
Self - Department Director, Museo Nacional del Prado
Robert G. Erdmann
Self - Computer Scientist
Matteo Ceriana
Self - Curator, Gallerie Dell'Accademia
Director Pieter van Huystee
Writer Pieter van Huystee
Composer Paul M. van Brugge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 November 2015
Release date
20 November 2015 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $201,907
Production Pieter Van Huystee Film and Television, NTR
Also known as
Jheronimus Bosch, Touched by the Devil, Bosch och djävulens grepp, Hieronim Bosch. Dotkniety przez diabla, Hieronymus Bosch - det godas och det ondas krafter, Hieronymus Bosch - hyvän ja pahan voima, Hieronymus Bosch - Schöpfer der Teufel, Hieronymus Bosch saatanast puudutatud, Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil, Jerónimo Bosch, tocado por el diablo, Jheronimus Bosch - Unto dal diavolo

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Verity
Verity
2026, USA, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more