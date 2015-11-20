6.5Jheronimus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil, 2016
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Matthijs Ilsink
Self - Art Historian
Peter Klein
Self - Word Expert
Jos Koldeweij
Self - Art Historian
Ron Spronk
Self - Technical Art Historian
Luuk Hoogstede
Self - Conservator
Rik Klein Gotink
Self - Photographer
Pilar Silva Maroto
Self - Curator, Museo Nacional del Prado
Gabriele Finaldi
Self - Department Director, Museo Nacional del Prado
Robert G. Erdmann
Self - Computer Scientist
Matteo Ceriana
Self - Curator, Gallerie Dell'Accademia
Director Pieter van Huystee
Writer Pieter van Huystee
Composer Paul M. van Brugge
Film details
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 November 2015
Release date
|20 November 2015
|Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $201,907
Production Pieter Van Huystee Film and Television, NTR
Also known as
Jheronimus Bosch, Touched by the Devil, Bosch och djävulens grepp, Hieronim Bosch. Dotkniety przez diabla, Hieronymus Bosch - det godas och det ondas krafter, Hieronymus Bosch - hyvän ja pahan voima, Hieronymus Bosch - Schöpfer der Teufel, Hieronymus Bosch saatanast puudutatud, Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil, Jerónimo Bosch, tocado por el diablo, Jheronimus Bosch - Unto dal diavolo
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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