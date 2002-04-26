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Poster of Suddenly
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Suddenly
6.2

Suddenly

, 2002
Suddenly / Tan de repente
Netherlands, Argentina / Drama / 18+
Poster of Suddenly
6.2

Cast

Veronica Hassan
Lenin
Marcos Ferrante
tenant
María Merlino
tenant
Tatiana Saphir
salesgirl
Carla Crespo
Mao
Laura Mantel
Employee of the month
Beatriz Thibaudin
Lenin's grandma's friend(landlady)
Beatriz Thibaudin
Lenin's grandma's friend(landlady)
Ana María Martínez
Ramona
Susana Pampín
Woman in Car
Luis Herrera
Truck Driver
Director Diego Lerman
Writer María Meira, César Aira, Diego Lerman, Eloisa Solaas
Composer Murci Bouscayrol, Murciélago
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 26 April 2002
Release date
26 April 2002 Argentina
Worldwide Gross $153,985
Production El Campo Cine, Hubert Bals Fund, Lita Stantic Producciones
Also known as
Tan de repente, Suddenly, Tão de Repente, All'improvviso, Ansızın, Aus heiterem Himmel, Helt plötsligt, Helt plutselig, Kar naenkrat, Lige pludselig, Niespodziewanie, Tan de repente - Tout à coup, Toute de coup, Xafnika!, Ξαφνικά!, Так внезапно, ある日、突然。, tout à coup

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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