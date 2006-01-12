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Poster of The Alibi
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Alibi
6.2

The Alibi

, 2005
The Alibi
Netherlands, USA / Drama, History, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Alibi
6.2

Cast

Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Lola
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Ray Elliott
James Marsden
James Marsden
Selma Blair
Selma Blair
Herschel Bleefeld
James Brolin
James Brolin
Kevin Cooney
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Henry Rollins
Putty
Jaime King
Jaime King
Deborah Kara Unger
Deborah Kara Unger
Dorothy
Director Matt Checkowski, Kurt Mattila
Writer Noah Hawley
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 12 January 2006
Release date
2 February 2006 Russia Вест
23 June 2006 Austria
2 February 2006 Belarus
22 June 2006 Germany
2 February 2006 Kazakhstan
12 January 2006 South Korea
2 February 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $138,704
Production Alibi, Endgame Entertainment, Summit Entertainment
Also known as
The Alibi, Alibi, Алиби, La coartada, Álibi, Alibi - Ha hiszed, ha nem, Alibi - Ihr kleines schmutziges Geheimnis ist bei uns sicher, Kaçamak, Lies & Alibis, Lies and Alibis, Người Hòa Giải Ngoại Tình, O Álibi, Täydellinen alibi, Το άλλοθι, Алібі, 偷情謊言, 浮気のアリバイ作ります。, Alibi - Ihr kleines schmutziges Geheimnis ist bei uns sicher!

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

The Mormon Are you married?
Ray Elliott No. No. I guess I just haven't met the right women.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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