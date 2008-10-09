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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Black Eyes
6.9
Black Eyes
, 2008
Zwarte ogen
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
Inspired by an old gramophone record, Jan Bosdriesz went looking for the Russian/Romanian singer Pyotr Leshchenko (1908-1954), but discovered his own family history.
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Director
Jan Bosdriesz
Writer
Jan Bosdriesz
Composer
Pyotr Leshchenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
9 October 2008
Release date
9 October 2008
Netherlands
Production
SNG Film / Studio Nieuwe Gronden
Also known as
Zwarte ogen, Black Eyes
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes
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