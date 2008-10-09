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Poster of Black Eyes
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Black Eyes
6.9

Black Eyes

, 2008
Zwarte ogen
Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Black Eyes
6.9

Synopsis

Inspired by an old gramophone record, Jan Bosdriesz went looking for the Russian/Romanian singer Pyotr Leshchenko (1908-1954), but discovered his own family history.
Director Jan Bosdriesz
Writer Jan Bosdriesz
Composer Pyotr Leshchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 9 October 2008
Release date
9 October 2008 Netherlands
Production SNG Film / Studio Nieuwe Gronden
Also known as
Zwarte ogen, Black Eyes

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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