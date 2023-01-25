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Poster of Kung Fu Lion
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Kung Fu Lion
7.1

Kung Fu Lion

, 2023
Kung Fu Leeuw
Netherlands / Family / 18+
Poster of Kung Fu Lion
7.1

Synopsis

14-year-old Jimmy (played by Tyrell Williams) practices kung fu. For the lion dance, which is performed out on the streets, he is determined to hold the head of the lion. But when his teacher, the sifu, announces the new crew, his dream comes crashing down. He has to make do with the tail end, while the talented newcomer Li Jié (Haye Lee) is given the coveted place. Jimmy does all he can to become number one and earn his place up front with the head. But this means he has to defeat a number of annoying bullies, convince the sifu of his qualities and, especially, overcome himself.

Cast

Tyrell Williams
Jimmy
Haye Lee
Li Jie
Kar-Yung Lau
Shifu Wang
Senna Rijsdijk
Laura
Dewi Reijs
Dewi Reijs
Gita
Simon Yu
Mister Cheung
Fahd Larhzaoui
Jamal
Lamya Chadli
Jimmy's Sister
Xyan Timpico
Jimmy's Brother
Ralph Moerman
Nino
Director Froukje Tan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 January 2023
Release date
16 February 2023 Netherlands 6
Budget €1,600,000
Production Flinck Film, Children's Film Studio, KRO-NCRV
Also known as
Kung Fu Leeuw, Kung Fu Lion, Kung Fu Lõvi, Kungfu lauva, Taniec lwa

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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