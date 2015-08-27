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Poster of Hija de la laguna
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Hija de la laguna
7.1

Hija de la laguna

, 2015
Daughter of the lake
Peru, Bolivia, Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Hija de la laguna
7.1

Synopsis

At the height of the Peruvian gold rush, an Andean woman able to communicate with water spirits uses her powers to prevent a mining corporation from destroying the lake she considers to be her mother.

Cast

Nélida Ayay Chilón
Self
Maxima Acuna Atalaya Chaupe
Self
Andrea Martínez Martínez
Self
Bibi van der Velden
Self
Marco Arana
Self
Director Ernesto Cabellos
Writer Ernesto Cabellos
Composer Martin Choy-yin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Peru / Bolivia / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 27 August 2015
Release date
27 August 2015 Peru
Also known as
Hija de la laguna, Daughter of the Lake, La figlia del lago, 內莉妲的祈禱

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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