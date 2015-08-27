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7.1
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Hija de la laguna
7.1
Hija de la laguna
, 2015
Daughter of the lake
Peru, Bolivia, Netherlands / Documentary / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
At the height of the Peruvian gold rush, an Andean woman able to communicate with water spirits uses her powers to prevent a mining corporation from destroying the lake she considers to be her mother.
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Cast
Nélida Ayay Chilón
Self
Maxima Acuna Atalaya Chaupe
Self
Andrea Martínez Martínez
Self
Bibi van der Velden
Self
Marco Arana
Self
Director
Ernesto Cabellos
Writer
Ernesto Cabellos
Composer
Martin Choy-yin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Peru / Bolivia / Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
27 August 2015
Release date
27 August 2015
Peru
Also known as
Hija de la laguna, Daughter of the Lake, La figlia del lago, 內莉妲的祈禱
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
Showtimes
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