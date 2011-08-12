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Poster of The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
4.4

The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)

, 2011
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
USA, Great Britain, Netherlands / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)
4.4
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) - Trailer
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence)  Trailer

Synopsis

Inspired by the fictional Dr. Heiter, disturbed loner Martin dreams of creating a 12-person centipede and sets out to realize his sick fantasy.

Cast

Ashlynn Yennie
Human Centipede #1
Dominic Borrelli
Human Centipede #4
Lucas Hansen
Human Centipede #5
Katherine Templar
Laurence R. Harvey
Martin
Maddi Black
Human Centipede #2
Maddi Black
Human Centipede #2
Kandace Caine
Human Centipede #3
Kandace Caine
Human Centipede #3
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
Human Centipede #6
Lee Nicholas Harris
Lee Nicholas Harris
Human Centipede #6
Dan Burman
Human Centipede #7
Director Tom Six
Writer Tom Six
Composer James Edward Barker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 14 July 2012
World premiere 12 August 2011
Release date
6 October 2011 Great Britain
16 September 2012 Portugal
7 October 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $170,323
Production Six Entertainment
Also known as
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence), The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence), The Human Centipede II, El ciempiés humano 2, A Centopeia Humana 2, A Centopeia Humana II, Cilveku Simtkajis 2, Con Rết Người 2, El engendro del mal 2, Inimsajajalgne 2, İnsan Kırkayak 2, Ljudska stonoga 2, Ludzka stonoga 2, The Human Centipede 2, The Human Millipede, Людська багатоніжка 2, Људска стонога 2, Чeловеческая многоножка 2, Човешка стоножка 2, 인간 지네 2, ムカデ人間2, 人形蜈蚣2, 휴먼 센티피드 2, El Cienpies Humano 2, The Human Centipede 2 - Full Sequence, The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence, Human Centipede – Der menschliche Tausendfüßler

Film rating

4.4
Rate 15 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) - Trailer
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) Trailer
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) - Promo
The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) Promo
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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