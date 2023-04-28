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7.1
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Mocro Mafia: Tatta
7.1
Mocro Mafia: Tatta
, 2023
Mocro Maffia: Tatta
Netherlands / Action / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
The film, a spin-off of the Mocro Maffia series, is about the character Tatta, played by Robert de Hoog.
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Cast
Robert de Hoog
Rinus 'Tatta' Massing
Júlia Ubrankovics
Mads Wittermans
Otto Massing
Zineb Fallouk
Samira Al Sadiqi
Khalid Alterch
Omar 'Tonnano' El Maalem
Marieke Westenenk
Chantal
Saïd Boumazoughe
Ashraf Makhloufi
Boris Saran
Melvin
Lucas Reijnders
Nino Massing
Márk Márfi
Laszlo
Lídia Danis
László
Director
Joeri Holsheimer
,
Victor D. Ponten
Writer
Matthijs Bockting
,
Victor D. Ponten
Composer
Zbigniew Wolny
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
28 April 2023
World premiere
28 April 2023
Production
Fiction Valley
Also known as
Mocro Maffia: Tatta, Марокканская мафия: Татта, Mocro Maffia - Tatta, Mocro Mafia: Tatta
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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