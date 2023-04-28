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Poster of Mocro Mafia: Tatta
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Mocro Mafia: Tatta
7.1

Mocro Mafia: Tatta

, 2023
Mocro Maffia: Tatta
Netherlands / Action / 18+
Poster of Mocro Mafia: Tatta
7.1

Synopsis

The film, a spin-off of the Mocro Maffia series, is about the character Tatta, played by Robert de Hoog.

Cast

Robert de Hoog
Rinus 'Tatta' Massing
Júlia Ubrankovics
Mads Wittermans
Otto Massing
Zineb Fallouk
Samira Al Sadiqi
Khalid Alterch
Omar 'Tonnano' El Maalem
Marieke Westenenk
Chantal
Saïd Boumazoughe
Ashraf Makhloufi
Boris Saran
Melvin
Lucas Reijnders
Nino Massing
Márk Márfi
Laszlo
Lídia Danis
László
Director Joeri Holsheimer, Victor D. Ponten
Writer Matthijs Bockting, Victor D. Ponten
Composer Zbigniew Wolny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 April 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Production Fiction Valley
Also known as
Mocro Maffia: Tatta, Марокканская мафия: Татта, Mocro Maffia - Tatta, Mocro Mafia: Tatta

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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