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Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
, 2023
Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
Netherlands / Drama / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
The plot revolves around Sybil Crewes, a former ATU (Anti-Terrorism Unit) agent, who must stop a deadly variant of COVID-19 after her friend Harry Brown is kidnapped.
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Director
Cynthia Fridsma
Writer
Cynthia Fridsma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
12 February 2023
Budget
$5,000
Also known as
Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 17 October 2023
Showtimes
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