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Poster of Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
Kinoafisha Films Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding

Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding

, 2023
Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding
Netherlands / Drama / 18+
Poster of Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding

Synopsis

The plot revolves around Sybil Crewes, a former ATU (Anti-Terrorism Unit) agent, who must stop a deadly variant of COVID-19 after her friend Harry Brown is kidnapped.
Director Cynthia Fridsma
Writer Cynthia Fridsma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 12 February 2023
Budget $5,000
Also known as
Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 17 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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