The incredible life story of a Soviet soldier of Tatar descent who was captured by the Nazis during WWII. Today, his daughter Sana is tracing the path of her silent father, trying to understand what made him the man she knew as a child, through his diaries, as well as various personal and public archives and registries. As she accompanies Sana in her journey, filmmaker Aliona van der Horst excavates film archives, to find traces of those millions of Soviet soldiers who were caught in the crossfire of fighting between dictators, who were there but were easily left out of the narrative of the global war.
CountryNetherlands
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere20 November 2021
ProductionDocmakers, NTR, Südwestrundfunk (SWR)
Also known as
Turn Your Body to the Sun, Das Schweigen meines Vaters, Gira tu cuerpo hacia el sol, Στρέψε το σώμα σου στον ήλιο