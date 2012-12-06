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Poster of Sol LeWitt
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Sol LeWitt
6.2

Sol LeWitt

, 2012
Sol LeWitt
Netherlands, Italy, USA / Biography / 18+
Poster of Sol LeWitt
6.2

Synopsis

Sol LeWitt, one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century, changed art forever.
Director Chris Teerink
Writer Chris Teerink
Composer Machinefabriek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Italy / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 6 December 2012
Release date
6 December 2012 Russia 16+
6 December 2012 Kazakhstan
6 December 2012 Netherlands
7 May 2014 USA
6 December 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $13,146
Also known as
Sol LeWitt

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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