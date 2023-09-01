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Poster of Happy Ending
5.8
Happy Ending - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Happy Ending
5.8

Happy Ending

, 2023
Happy Ending
Netherlands / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Happy Ending
5.8
Happy Ending - Trailer
Happy Ending  Trailer

Synopsis

A young woman quietly unsatisfied in the bedroom by her boyfriend puts their relationship to the test when she proposes to open up their sex life to a third person.

Cast

Gaite Jansen
Gaite Jansen
Luna
Martijn Lakemeier
Sinem Kavus
Sinem Kavus
Bo
Claire Bender
Tirza
Joy Delima
Eve
Denise Aznam
Luna's boss
Sebastiaan Chabot
Construction worker
Tim Conijn
Construction worker
Teunie de Brouwer
Girl in club
Indigo Envie
Bike flirter
Ishan Kallasingh
Bike flirter
Director Joosje Duk
Writer Joosje Duk
Composer Alexander Reumers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 September 2023
World premiere 1 September 2023
Production Topkapi Films
Also known as
Happy Ending, Final feliz, Boldog befejezés, Happy Ending - Il segreto della felicità, Mutlu Son, Szczęśliwy finał, Um Clímax entre Nós, Щасливий кінець, わたしたちのハッピー・エンディング, 性福結局, 性福结局, Луна, Минк и кое-кто еще

Film rating

5.8
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Happy Ending - Trailer
Happy Ending Trailer
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