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5.8
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Happy Ending
5.8
Happy Ending
, 2023
Happy Ending
Netherlands / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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5.8
Happy Ending
Trailer
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Synopsis
A young woman quietly unsatisfied in the bedroom by her boyfriend puts their relationship to the test when she proposes to open up their sex life to a third person.
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Cast
Gaite Jansen
Luna
Martijn Lakemeier
Sinem Kavus
Bo
Claire Bender
Tirza
Joy Delima
Eve
Denise Aznam
Luna's boss
Sebastiaan Chabot
Construction worker
Tim Conijn
Construction worker
Teunie de Brouwer
Girl in club
Indigo Envie
Bike flirter
Ishan Kallasingh
Bike flirter
Director
Joosje Duk
Writer
Joosje Duk
Composer
Alexander Reumers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 September 2023
World premiere
1 September 2023
Production
Topkapi Films
Also known as
Happy Ending, Final feliz, Boldog befejezés, Happy Ending - Il segreto della felicità, Mutlu Son, Szczęśliwy finał, Um Clímax entre Nós, Щасливий кінець, わたしたちのハッピー・エンディング, 性福結局, 性福结局, Луна, Минк и кое-кто еще
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
14
votes
5.4
IMDb
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