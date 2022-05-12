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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Foodies
5.8
Foodies
, 2022
Foodies
Netherlands / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Similar
5.8
Foodies
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
When a popular food blogger falls in love with a passionate chef, she accidentally leaves a scathing review for his new restaurant.
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Cast
Sanne Vogel
Sam
Sinan Eroglu
Marco
Sanne Langelaar
Jacco
Holly Mae Brood
Lilian
Anneke Blok
Mieke
Johanna Hagen
Renske
Ziarah Janssen
Audrey
Marc Nochem
Moti
Loek Peters
Duco
Niek Roozen
Fan
Director
Mannin de Wildt
Writer
Edwin Goldman
,
Richard Kemper
,
Jeroen Margry
,
Floor van Lissa
Composer
Eric van Tijn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
14 August 2023
World premiere
12 May 2022
Release date
20 July 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
20 July 2023
Azerbaijan
20 July 2023
Bulgaria
20 July 2023
Kyrgyzstan
20 July 2023
Moldova
12 May 2022
Netherlands
AL
12 May 2022
Romania
15
20 July 2023
Tajikistan
20 July 2023
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$303,920
Production
Goldman Film, Phanta Film
Also known as
Foodies, Ételem az életem, Miłość od kuchni, Любовь со вкусом
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 February 2026
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Foodies
Dubbed trailer
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0
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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