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Poster of Foodies
5.8
Foodies - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Foodies
5.8

Foodies

, 2022
Foodies
Netherlands / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Foodies
5.8
Foodies - Dubbed trailer
Foodies  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

When a popular food blogger falls in love with a passionate chef, she accidentally leaves a scathing review for his new restaurant.

Cast

Sanne Vogel
Sanne Vogel
Sam
Sinan Eroglu
Sinan Eroglu
Marco
Sanne Langelaar
Sanne Langelaar
Jacco
Holly Mae Brood
Holly Mae Brood
Lilian
Anneke Blok
Anneke Blok
Mieke
Johanna Hagen
Renske
Ziarah Janssen
Audrey
Marc Nochem
Moti
Loek Peters
Duco
Niek Roozen
Fan
Director Mannin de Wildt
Writer Edwin Goldman, Richard Kemper, Jeroen Margry, Floor van Lissa
Composer Eric van Tijn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 14 August 2023
World premiere 12 May 2022
Release date
20 July 2023 Russia Кинологистика
20 July 2023 Azerbaijan
20 July 2023 Bulgaria
20 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan
20 July 2023 Moldova
12 May 2022 Netherlands AL
12 May 2022 Romania 15
20 July 2023 Tajikistan
20 July 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $303,920
Production Goldman Film, Phanta Film
Also known as
Foodies, Ételem az életem, Miłość od kuchni, Любовь со вкусом

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Foodies - Dubbed trailer
Foodies Dubbed trailer
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