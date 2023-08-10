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Poster of Dragonkeeper
5.9
Dragonkeeper - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dragonkeeper
5.9

Dragonkeeper

, 2024
Dragonkeeper
China, Spain / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dragonkeeper
5.9
Dragonkeeper - Dubbed trailer
Dragonkeeper  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In ancient China, dragons were once friends of men, but men’s greed and lust for power ended their alliance, and these wise and magical creatures were hunted down by the Empire. Years later, in a remote fortress, a young slave girl named Ping strikes up an unlikely friendship with Long Danzi, the last of the imperial dragons. Learning the power of Qi, Ping helps the dragon escape from captivity and together they journey across the Empire in order to save his lineage, chased by the Emperor’s men and pursued by even darker powers.

Cast

Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Danzi
Anthony Howell
Anthony Howell
Diao
Bill Bailey
Wang Chao
Mayalinee Griffiths
Ping
Álvaro Navarro
Andrew Leung
Kwan
Andrew Leung
Kwan
Tony Jayawardena
Master Lan
Tony Jayawardena
Master Lan
Sarah Lam
Lao Ma
Sarah Lam
Lao Ma
Felix Rosen
Prince
Director Salvador Simó, Jianping Li
Writer Ignacio Ferreras, Carole Wilkinson, Pablo I. Castrillo, Rosanna Cecchini
Composer Arturo Cardelús
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country China / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 August 2024
World premiere 10 August 2023
Release date
6 June 2024 Russia Вольга
19 April 2024 Andorra
24 October 2024 Argentina ATP
16 January 2025 Australia PG
6 June 2024 Azerbaijan 6+
6 June 2024 Belarus
19 September 2024 Brazil L
2 August 2024 Bulgaria
17 August 2024 China
24 October 2024 Colombia
18 April 2024 Czechia
6 June 2024 Georgia PG
24 October 2024 Germany 6
27 September 2024 Great Britain PG
18 July 2024 Greece
31 October 2024 Guatemala
16 January 2025 Hong Kong
7 November 2024 Hungary 12
27 September 2024 Ireland PG
18 April 2024 Israel
25 July 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
10 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
7 June 2024 Latvia U
19 April 2024 Lithuania V
10 October 2024 Mexico A
30 May 2024 Moldova AG
24 October 2024 Peru
24 May 2024 Poland
19 April 2024 Romania o.A.
18 April 2024 Slovakia U
19 April 2024 Spain
6 June 2024 UAE TBC
3 May 2024 USA PG
11 April 2024 Ukraine
10 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $6,758,867
Production China Film Animation, Guardián De Dragones A.I.E., Atresmedia Cine
Also known as
Dragonkeeper, La leyenda del dragón, A Menina e o Dragão, A sárkányőrző, Dragens vogter, Dragonkeeper - Ping e o Dragão, Dragonkeeper (Guardiana de dragones), Lohehoidja, Micuța Ping și dragonul, Shomeret Ha'Drakonim, Strażniczka smoków, Η φύλακας των δράκων, Последний дракон, Приборкувачка драконів, 守龍者, Dragon Keeper, 养龙人, نگهبان اژدها

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 21 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3403 In the Animation genre  388 In films of China  39 In films of Spain  56 In films of 2024  202
Updated 20 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dragonkeeper - Dubbed trailer
Dragonkeeper Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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