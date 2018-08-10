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Poster of The Island
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Island
6.3

The Island

, 2018
Yi chu hao xi
China / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Island
6.3

Cast

Huang Bo
Huang Bo
Shu Qi
Wang Baoqiang
Qi Shu
Qi Shu
Yixing Zhang
Yu Hewei
Director Huang Bo
Writer Huang Bo, Siwei Cui, Junli Guo, Zhanzhong Huang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 10 August 2018
Release date
10 August 2018 China
13 September 2018 Hong Kong
Worldwide Gross $198,326,350
Production Beijing Enlight Pictures, Beijing Hanna Pictures Co, Beijing Happy Pictures
Also known as
Yi chu hao xi, The Island, 一齣好戲, Jat ceot hou hei, Остров, 一出好戏, 一出好戲

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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