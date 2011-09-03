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Poster of The Sorcerer and the White Snake
5.8
The Sorcerer and the White Snake - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Sorcerer and the White Snake
5.8

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

, 2011
Bai she chuan shuo / The Sorcerer and the White Snake
China, Hong Kong / Romantic, Fantasy, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Sorcerer and the White Snake
5.8
The Sorcerer and the White Snake - Trailer
The Sorcerer and the White Snake  Trailer

Synopsis

A master monk tries to protect a naive young physician from a thousand-year-old snake demon. A contest of psychic powers results in mayhem.

Cast

Jet Li
Jet Li
Abott Fahai
Huang Shengyi
White Snake
Lam Suet
Chicken
Jiang Wu
Jiang Wu
Chapman To
Toad
Alfred Hsing
Law Kar-ying
Mysterious Herbalist
Charlene Choi
Green Snake
Miriam Yeung
Rabbit
Vivian Hsu
Ice Harpy
Raymond Lam
Xu Xian
Wen Zhang
Neng Ren
Director Ching Siu-tung
Writer Tan Cheung
Composer Mark Lui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
27 September 2011 China
9 March 2012 France
29 September 2011 Hong Kong
14 July 2012 Japan
27 October 2013 Netherlands
10 October 2011 North Korea
28 September 2011 Philippines
6 October 2011 Singapore
17 November 2011 South Korea
6 October 2011 Thailand
28 September 2011 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget 200,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross $29,668,475
Production Juli Entertainment Media
Also known as
Bai she chuan shuo, The Sorcerer and the White Snake, O Feiticeiro e a Serpente Branca, A Lenda do Mestre Chinês, A szerzetes és a fehér kígyó, Bodhidharman, Büyücü ve Beyaz Yılan, Čarobnjak i bela zmija, Čaroděj a bílý had, Czarownik i biały wąż, Die Legende der Weißen Schlange, El Hechicero y La Serpiente Blanca, Emperor and the white Snake, It's Love, Le sorcier et le serpent blanc, Legenda o bielom hadovi, Madame White Snake, O thrylos, Șarpele fermecat, Sorcerer and the White Snake, Tha Sorcerer and the White Snake, Thanh Xà Bạch Xà, The Emperor and the White Snake, The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011), Võlur ja valge madu, Магьосникът и бялата змия, Чародей и Белая змея, जेट ली और अनकोंडा, 法海：白蛇傳說, 白蛇伝説 〜ホワイト・スネーク〜, 白蛇传说, 白蛇傳說, 白蛇传说之法海, Bái Shé Chuán Shuō Zhī Fǎ Hǎi, The Sorceror and the White Snake, A fehér kígyó legendája, White Snake

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Sorcerer and the White Snake - Trailer
The Sorcerer and the White Snake Trailer
The Sorcerer and the White Snake - Trailer 2
The Sorcerer and the White Snake Trailer 2
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Quotes

Xu Xian Can meet with you, I don't what good luck had struck me. Just because of your single kiss I believe that the wheels of fate had turned. Just because of that moment, the moment was filled with sweet and happiness. From now on, every minute and every moment, I will protect you always and let you happy for life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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