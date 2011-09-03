Bai she chuan shuo, The Sorcerer and the White Snake, O Feiticeiro e a Serpente Branca, A Lenda do Mestre Chinês, A szerzetes és a fehér kígyó, Bodhidharman, Büyücü ve Beyaz Yılan, Čarobnjak i bela zmija, Čaroděj a bílý had, Czarownik i biały wąż, Die Legende der Weißen Schlange, El Hechicero y La Serpiente Blanca, Emperor and the white Snake, It's Love, Le sorcier et le serpent blanc, Legenda o bielom hadovi, Madame White Snake, O thrylos, Șarpele fermecat, Sorcerer and the White Snake, Tha Sorcerer and the White Snake, Thanh Xà Bạch Xà, The Emperor and the White Snake, The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011), Võlur ja valge madu, Магьосникът и бялата змия, Чародей и Белая змея, जेट ली और अनकोंडा, 法海：白蛇傳說, 白蛇伝説 〜ホワイト・スネーク〜, 白蛇传说, 白蛇傳說, 白蛇传说之法海, Bái Shé Chuán Shuō Zhī Fǎ Hǎi, The Sorceror and the White Snake, A fehér kígyó legendája, White Snake
Xu XianCan meet with you, I don't what good luck had struck me. Just because of your single kiss I believe that the wheels of fate had turned. Just because of that moment, the moment was filled with sweet and happiness. From now on, every minute and every moment, I will protect you always and let you happy for life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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