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Poster of Where's the Dragon?
5.9
Where's the Dragon? - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Where's the Dragon?
5.9

Where's the Dragon?

, 2016
Long zai na li
China / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Where's the Dragon?
5.9
Where's the Dragon? - Dubbed trailer
Where's the Dragon?  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young girl finds a mysterious scale belonging to the missing Zodiac Dragon. With the help of the remaining zodiac animals, she sets off on a quest to find the missing dragon, return the scale and restore peace to the Earth.

Cast

Leon Dai
Leon Dai
Frog referee
Gong Zhe
Gong Zhe
Pig
Star Noorbakhsh
The Phoenix
Maryevelyn Jones
The Ox
Maggie Chiang
Roach King
Justin Garton
Pig, Father
Alicia Hayes
The Sheep
Fish Leong
Cow
Shao Chun Qu
Rooster
Rick Vyper
Tiger
Director Sing-Choong Foo, Betty Tang
Writer J. Larry Carroll, Sing-Choong Foo, Chia-Ying Lee, Charlene Sun
Composer Nathan Wang
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 23 October 2015
Release date
4 August 2016 Russia Ракета Релизинг 6+
4 August 2016 Belarus
23 October 2015 China
4 August 2016 Kazakhstan
4 August 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,889,849
Production Beijing Treasure Tree Studios, DeTao Masters Academy
Also known as
Long zai na li, Where's the Dragon?, Cara, Cadê o Dragão?, Kus on draakon?, Где дракон?, Де дракон?, 寻龙

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Where's the Dragon? - Dubbed trailer
Where's the Dragon? Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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