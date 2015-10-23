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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Where's the Dragon?
5.9
Where's the Dragon?
, 2016
Long zai na li
China / Animation / 18+
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5.9
Where's the Dragon?
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A young girl finds a mysterious scale belonging to the missing Zodiac Dragon. With the help of the remaining zodiac animals, she sets off on a quest to find the missing dragon, return the scale and restore peace to the Earth.
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Cast
Leon Dai
Frog referee
Gong Zhe
Pig
Star Noorbakhsh
The Phoenix
Maryevelyn Jones
The Ox
Maggie Chiang
Roach King
Justin Garton
Pig, Father
Alicia Hayes
The Sheep
Fish Leong
Cow
Shao Chun Qu
Rooster
Rick Vyper
Tiger
Director
Sing-Choong Foo
,
Betty Tang
Writer
J. Larry Carroll
,
Sing-Choong Foo
,
Chia-Ying Lee
,
Charlene Sun
Composer
Nathan Wang
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
23 October 2015
Release date
4 August 2016
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
6+
4 August 2016
Belarus
23 October 2015
China
4 August 2016
Kazakhstan
4 August 2016
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$3,889,849
Production
Beijing Treasure Tree Studios, DeTao Masters Academy
Also known as
Long zai na li, Where's the Dragon?, Cara, Cadê o Dragão?, Kus on draakon?, Где дракон?, Де дракон?, 寻龙
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Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 21 February 2026
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Where's the Dragon?
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