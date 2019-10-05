It will be easy. It will be a stroll along the river for the first six days. Then there is a little climb. As we reach up there, the walk is so nice. You will wish it never ends.

Michen It will be easy. It will be a stroll along the river for the first six days. Then there is a little climb. As we reach up there, the walk is so nice. You will wish it never ends.

Will the walk up be hard?

Ugyen Dorji Will the walk up be hard?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.