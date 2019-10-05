ProductionDangphu Dingphu: A 3 Pigs Production, Huanxi Media Group
Also known as
Lunana, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, L'école du bout du monde, Skolan vid världens ände, Skolen ved verdens ende, 不丹是教室, A Felicidade das Pequenas Coisas, Koulu maailman laidalla, Lunana - Das Glück liegt im Himalaya, Lunana: Egy jak az iskolateremben, Lunana: Il villaggio alla fine del mondo, Lunana: jak v razredu, Lunana: Sınıftaki Yak, Lunana: Un iac a l'escola, Lunana. Szkoła na końcu świata, Lunana. Un yak en la escuela, Um Iaque na Sala de Aula, Λουνάνα: Ένα γιακ μες στην τάξη, Лунана: Як в классной комнате, לונאנה: יש יאק בכיתה, 교실 안의 야크, ブータン 山の教室, 鲁娜娜：教室里的一头牦牛, Lunana: szkoła na końcu świata, 鲁纳纳之歌
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 30 July 2026
Quotes
Ugyen DorjiWill the walk up be hard?
MichenIt will be easy. It will be a stroll along the river for the first six days. Then there is a little climb. As we reach up there, the walk is so nice. You will wish it never ends.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.