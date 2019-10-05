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Poster of Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
7.4

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

, 2019
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Bhutan, China / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
7.4

Cast

Pawo Choyning Dorji
Ugyen Dorji
Ugyen Norbu Lhendup
Michen
Kelden Lhamo Gurung
Saldon
Pem Zam
Pem Zam
Sangay Lham
Kencho
Chimi Dem
Pema
Sangay Letho
Sangay Dorji
Namgay Lham
Namgay
Dorji Choden
Dorji Choden
Dorji Dem
Dorji
Director Pawo Choyning Dorji
Writer Pawo Choyning Dorji
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bhutan / China
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 3 April 2020
World premiere 5 October 2019
Release date
2 June 2022 Australia PG
27 January 2022 Brazil 10
16 November 2019 Denmark A
25 November 2022 Finland S
11 May 2022 France
13 January 2022 Germany 0
17 February 2023 Great Britain
27 April 2023 Greece
16 November 2019 Hong Kong
21 April 2023 Norway A
30 September 2020 South Korea ALL
29 July 2022 Spain
17 July 2020 Taiwan 普遍級
Worldwide Gross $1,990,014
Production Dangphu Dingphu: A 3 Pigs Production, Huanxi Media Group
Also known as
Lunana, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, L'école du bout du monde, Skolan vid världens ände, Skolen ved verdens ende, 不丹是教室, A Felicidade das Pequenas Coisas, Koulu maailman laidalla, Lunana - Das Glück liegt im Himalaya, Lunana: Egy jak az iskolateremben, Lunana: Il villaggio alla fine del mondo, Lunana: jak v razredu, Lunana: Sınıftaki Yak, Lunana: Un iac a l'escola, Lunana. Szkoła na końcu świata, Lunana. Un yak en la escuela, Um Iaque na Sala de Aula, Λουνάνα: Ένα γιακ μες στην τάξη, Лунана: Як в классной комнате, לונאנה: יש יאק בכיתה, 교실 안의 야크, ブータン 山の教室, 鲁娜娜：教室里的一头牦牛, Lunana: szkoła na końcu świata, 鲁纳纳之歌

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 30 July 2026

Quotes

Ugyen Dorji Will the walk up be hard?
Michen It will be easy. It will be a stroll along the river for the first six days. Then there is a little climb. As we reach up there, the walk is so nice. You will wish it never ends.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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