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7.8
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The Land of Many Palaces
7.8
The Land of Many Palaces
, 2015
The Land of Many Palaces
China / Documentary / 18+
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7.8
Synopsis
China's ghost city is awakened.
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Director
Ting Song
,
Adam Smith
Composer
Rob Scales
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Release date
1 January 2015
China
MPAA
PG
Also known as
The Land of Many Palaces, La tierra de muchos palacios, Paleede maa
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
Showtimes
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