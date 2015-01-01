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Poster of The Land of Many Palaces
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Land of Many Palaces
7.8

The Land of Many Palaces

, 2015
The Land of Many Palaces
China / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Land of Many Palaces
7.8

Synopsis

China's ghost city is awakened.
Director Ting Song, Adam Smith
Composer Rob Scales
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
1 January 2015 China
MPAA PG
Also known as
The Land of Many Palaces, La tierra de muchos palacios, Paleede maa

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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