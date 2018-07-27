Dee, the detective serving Chinese empress Wu Zetian, is called upon to investigate a series of strange events in Loyang, including the appearance of mysterious warriors wearing Chiyou ghost masks, foxes that speak human language and the pillar sculptures in the palace coming alive.
Di Renjie: Si da tianwang, Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings, 狄仁傑之四大天王, Detective Dee 3, Detective Dee e i 4 Re celesti, Detective Dee e i quattro Re celesti, Detective Dee und die Legende der vier himmlischen Könige, Détective Dee, la légende des rois célestes, Détective Dee: la légende des rois célestes, Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018), Detektív Dee: Čtyři nebeští králové, Detektív Dee: Štyria nebeskí králi, Detetive Dee: Os Quatro Reis Celestiais, Di Renjie zhi Sidatianwang, Địch Nhân Kiệt: Tứ Đại Thiên Vương, Детектив Ди: Четыре Небесных царя, 狄仁杰3, 狄仁杰之四大天王, 王朝の陰謀 闇の四天王と黄金のドラゴン, Détective Dee III - La Légende des Rois célestes, Ouchou no Inbou: Yami no Shitennou to Ougon no Dragon, Détective Dee 3 La Légende des rois célestes
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 31 January 2023
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