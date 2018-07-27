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Poster of Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
6.3

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

, 2018
Di Renjie zhi Sidatianwang
China, Hong Kong / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
6.3

Synopsis

Dee, the detective serving Chinese empress Wu Zetian, is called upon to investigate a series of strange events in Loyang, including the appearance of mysterious warriors wearing Chiyou ghost masks, foxes that speak human language and the pillar sculptures in the palace coming alive.

Cast

Carina Lau
Wu Zetian
Feng Shaofeng
Yuchi Zhenjin
Mark Chao
Dee
Lin Gengxin
Shatuo Zhong
Ma Sichun
Shui Yue
Ethan Ruan
Ethan Ruan
Master Yuan Ce
Xichao Wang
Flying Smoke
Xian Gao
San Zang
Sheng Chien
Emperor Gaozong
Binglei Li
Huo Geng
Aoyue Zhang
Huan Tian Zhenren
Jiaolong Sun
Spectral Blades
Director Tsui Hark
Writer Chia-Lu Chang
Composer Kenji Kawai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 19 January 2019
World premiere 27 July 2018
Release date
27 July 2018 China
8 August 2018 France U
13 September 2018 Hong Kong
27 July 2018 Italy
Worldwide Gross $90,040,771
Production CKF Pictures, Huayi Brothers
Also known as
Di Renjie: Si da tianwang, Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings, 狄仁傑之四大天王, Detective Dee 3, Detective Dee e i 4 Re celesti, Detective Dee e i quattro Re celesti, Detective Dee und die Legende der vier himmlischen Könige, Détective Dee, la légende des rois célestes, Détective Dee: la légende des rois célestes, Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018), Detektív Dee: Čtyři nebeští králové, Detektív Dee: Štyria nebeskí králi, Detetive Dee: Os Quatro Reis Celestiais, Di Renjie zhi Sidatianwang, Địch Nhân Kiệt: Tứ Đại Thiên Vương, Детектив Ди: Четыре Небесных царя, 狄仁杰3, 狄仁杰之四大天王, 王朝の陰謀　闇の四天王と黄金のドラゴン, Détective Dee III - La Légende des Rois célestes, Ouchou no Inbou: Yami no Shitennou to Ougon no Dragon, Détective Dee 3 La Légende des rois célestes

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 31 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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