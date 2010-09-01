Menu
Poster of Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Kinoafisha Films Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen

Jing mo fung wan: Chen Zhen 18+
Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 September 2010
Release date
9 October 2010 Australia
22 September 2010 China
22 September 2010 Hong Kong
1 September 2010 Italy
17 September 2011 Japan
22 June 2011 South Korea 15
23 September 2010 Thailand
22 April 2011 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $27,390,678
Production Media Asia Films, Beijing Enlight Pictures, Shanghai Film Media Asia
Also known as
Jing wu feng yun: Chen Zhen, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, Legend of the Fist, La leyenda de los puños de fuego, 精武風雲．陳真, Az ököl legendája, Chen Zhen the Nocturnal Hero, Chen Zhen: A Lenda dos Punhos de Aço, Chen Zhen: The Turbulence of Jing Wu, Fist of Fury: The Legend of Chen Zhen, Huyền Thoại Trần Chân, Întoarcerea lui Chen Zhen, Kumščio legenda: Čen Keno sugrižimas, Legend of the Fist - The Return of Chen Zhen, Legenda o pesnici: Povratak Čen Zena, Powrót legendarnej pięści, The Legend of Chen Zhen, The Turbulence of Jing Wu, Кулак легенды: Возвращение Чен Жена, レジェンド・オブ・フィスト　怒りの鉄拳, 夜行侠陈真, 精武風雲, 精武风云, 精武风云．陈真, 陳真, 陳真：精武風雲
Director
Andrew Lau
Cast
Shu Qi
Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Shawn Yue
Yasuaki Kurata
Karl Ignachak
6.8
6.2 IMDb
