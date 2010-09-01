ProductionMedia Asia Films, Beijing Enlight Pictures, Shanghai Film Media Asia
Also known as
Jing wu feng yun: Chen Zhen, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, Legend of the Fist, La leyenda de los puños de fuego, 精武風雲．陳真, Az ököl legendája, Chen Zhen the Nocturnal Hero, Chen Zhen: A Lenda dos Punhos de Aço, Chen Zhen: The Turbulence of Jing Wu, Fist of Fury: The Legend of Chen Zhen, Huyền Thoại Trần Chân, Întoarcerea lui Chen Zhen, Kumščio legenda: Čen Keno sugrižimas, Legend of the Fist - The Return of Chen Zhen, Legenda o pesnici: Povratak Čen Zena, Powrót legendarnej pięści, The Legend of Chen Zhen, The Turbulence of Jing Wu, Кулак легенды: Возвращение Чен Жена, レジェンド・オブ・フィスト 怒りの鉄拳, 夜行侠陈真, 精武風雲, 精武风云, 精武风云．陈真, 陳真, 陳真：精武風雲