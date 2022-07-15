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4.7
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Mozart from Space
4.7
Mozart from Space
, 2022
Wai tai kong de mo zha te
China / Drama, Family, Fantasy / 18+
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4.7
Mozart from Space
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A 14-year-old junior high school boy who likes astronomy was forced to practice the piano by his single father. Suddenly an alien appeared in the boy's bedroom, which completely changed the lives of the boy and his father.
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Cast
Huang Bo
Ren Dawang
Zishan Rong
Ren Xiaotian
Tiantian Fan
Fan Wei
Huang Jue
Zhou Fang
Jue Huang
Mei Ting
Siyao Wang
Childhood Renxiaotian
Yao Chen
Li Zeyu
Director
Chen Sicheng
Writer
Chen Sicheng
,
Kaihua Fan
,
Yang Muzi
,
Lixuan Quan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
28 September 2023
World premiere
15 July 2022
Release date
31 August 2023
Russia
RWV Film
31 August 2023
Azerbaijan
31 August 2023
Bulgaria
15 July 2022
China
31 August 2023
Kazakhstan
12+
31 August 2023
Kyrgyzstan
31 August 2023
Moldova
31 August 2023
Tajikistan
31 August 2023
Uzbekistan
12+
Worldwide Gross
$49,527
Production
Alibaba Pictures Group, Beijing Yitong Chuanqi Film Culture, China Film Co., Ltd.
Also known as
Wai tai kong de mo zha te, Mozart from Space, 外太空的莫扎特, Панда из космоса, 外太空的莫札特, Mozart in Outer Space
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
11
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026
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Mozart from Space
Dubbed trailer
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