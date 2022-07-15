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Poster of Mozart from Space
4.7
Mozart from Space - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mozart from Space
4.7

Mozart from Space

, 2022
Wai tai kong de mo zha te
China / Drama, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mozart from Space
4.7
Mozart from Space - Dubbed trailer
Mozart from Space  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A 14-year-old junior high school boy who likes astronomy was forced to practice the piano by his single father. Suddenly an alien appeared in the boy's bedroom, which completely changed the lives of the boy and his father.

Cast

Huang Bo
Huang Bo
Ren Dawang
Zishan Rong
Zishan Rong
Ren Xiaotian
Tiantian Fan
Tiantian Fan
Fan Wei
Fan Wei
Huang Jue
Huang Jue
Zhou Fang
Jue Huang
Mei Ting
Mei Ting
Siyao Wang
Childhood Renxiaotian
Yao Chen
Li Zeyu
Director Chen Sicheng
Writer Chen Sicheng, Kaihua Fan, Yang Muzi, Lixuan Quan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 28 September 2023
World premiere 15 July 2022
Release date
31 August 2023 Russia RWV Film
31 August 2023 Azerbaijan
31 August 2023 Bulgaria
15 July 2022 China
31 August 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
31 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
31 August 2023 Moldova
31 August 2023 Tajikistan
31 August 2023 Uzbekistan 12+
Worldwide Gross $49,527
Production Alibaba Pictures Group, Beijing Yitong Chuanqi Film Culture, China Film Co., Ltd.
Also known as
Wai tai kong de mo zha te, Mozart from Space, 外太空的莫扎特, Панда из космоса, 外太空的莫札特, Mozart in Outer Space

Film rating

4.7
Rate 11 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mozart from Space - Dubbed trailer
Mozart from Space Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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