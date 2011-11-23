Menu
Synopsis

An impoverished couple in a remote corner of China is forced to sell blood to raise money for their only daughter's education. Tragedy strikes when both husband and wife are infected with HIV virus.
Country France / China
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 23 November 2011
Release date
23 November 2011 France
Production Arizona Films, Rice Production
Also known as
Black Blood, Czarna krew, Μαύρο αίμα
Director
Miaoyan Zhang
Cast
Danhui Mao
Mengjuan Liu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
