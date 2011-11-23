Menu
Black Blood
Black Blood
Black Blood
18+
Drama
Synopsis
An impoverished couple in a remote corner of China is forced to sell blood to raise money for their only daughter's education. Tragedy strikes when both husband and wife are infected with HIV virus.
Country
France / China
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
23 November 2011
Release date
23 November 2011
France
Production
Arizona Films, Rice Production
Also known as
Black Blood, Czarna krew, Μαύρο αίμα
Director
Miaoyan Zhang
Cast
Danhui Mao
Mengjuan Liu
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.6
14
votes
5.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
