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Poster of The Wandering Earth II
7.1
The Wandering Earth II - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Wandering Earth II
7.1

The Wandering Earth II

, 2023
Liu lang di qiu 2
China / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Wandering Earth II
7.1
The Wandering Earth II - Dubbed trailer
The Wandering Earth II  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Humans built huge engines on the surface of the earth to find a new home. But the road to the universe is perilous. In order to save earth, young people once again have to step forward to start a race against time for life and death.

Cast

Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Jacky Wu
Jacky Wu
Liu Peiqiang
Zina Blahusova
Zina Blahusova
Clara Lee
Clara Lee
Space Elevator Female Attacker
Li Xuejian
Li Xuejian
Zhou Zhezhi
Yi Sha
Zhang Peng
Zhu Yanmanzi
Hao Xiaoxi
Andy Friend
Mike
Zhi Wang
Han Duoduo
Kawawa Kadichi
Herbert Copley
Vitalli Makarychev
Andrey Gerasnov
Tony Nicholson
Space Elevator Male Attacker A
Director Frant Gwo
Writer Frant Gwo, Wang Hongwei, Cixin Liu, Hongwei Wang, Yang Zhixue, Gong Geer
Composer Roc Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 53 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 January 2023
World premiere 20 January 2023
Release date
12 April 2023 Russia КароПрокат
13 April 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
5 June 2025 Brazil
19 August 2023 Bulgaria
15 September 2024 China
16 August 2023 France
21 December 2023 Germany 12
27 January 2023 Great Britain 12A
9 February 2023 Hong Kong IIA
10 February 2023 Indonesia 13+
22 March 2024 Japan
20 April 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
13 April 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
9 May 2023 Latvia N12
19 August 2023 Moldova
19 August 2023 Poland
22 January 2023 Singapore PG13
10 May 2023 South Korea 12
22 June 2023 Thailand
9 March 2023 UAE TBC
22 January 2023 USA NR
13 April 2023 Uzbekistan 16+
Budget 900,000,000 CNY
Worldwide Gross $615,023,132
Production China Film Co., Ltd., G!Film Studio, Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communications Company
Also known as
Liú Làng Dì Qiú 2, The Wandering Earth 2, The Wandering Earth II, 流浪地球2, A vándorló Föld 2., Die wandernde Erde II, Gezegenler Savaşı, Klīstošā Zeme 2, La tierra errante II, Lưu Lạc Địa Cầu 2, Putující Země 2, Putujúca Zem 2, Rändav maa 2, Terra à Deriva 2: Destino, The Wandering Earth - L'inizio, The Wandering Earth - La fin des temps, Wędrująca Ziemia 2, Země na pouti 2, Блуждающая Земля 2, Мандрівна Земля 2, 流転の地球－太陽系脱出計画－, Terra à Deriva II: Destino, 球2, Terra à Deriva II, The Wandering Earth II : La fin des temps

Film rating

7.1
Rate 33 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1655 In the Action genre  368 In the Adventure genre  358 In the Drama genre  747 In films of China  13 In films of 2023  86
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Wandering Earth II - Dubbed trailer
The Wandering Earth II Dubbed trailer
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