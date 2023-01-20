Humans built huge engines on the surface of the earth to find a new home. But the road to the universe is perilous. In order to save earth, young people once again have to step forward to start a race against time for life and death.
ProductionChina Film Co., Ltd., G!Film Studio, Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communications Company
Also known as
Liú Làng Dì Qiú 2, The Wandering Earth 2, The Wandering Earth II, 流浪地球2, A vándorló Föld 2., Die wandernde Erde II, Gezegenler Savaşı, Klīstošā Zeme 2, La tierra errante II, Lưu Lạc Địa Cầu 2, Putující Země 2, Putujúca Zem 2, Rändav maa 2, Terra à Deriva 2: Destino, The Wandering Earth - L'inizio, The Wandering Earth - La fin des temps, Wędrująca Ziemia 2, Země na pouti 2, Блуждающая Земля 2, Мандрівна Земля 2, 流転の地球－太陽系脱出計画－, Terra à Deriva II: Destino, 球2, Terra à Deriva II, The Wandering Earth II : La fin des temps